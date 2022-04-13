Victim in shooting last week in east Little Rock dies, marking city’s 19th homicide in ‘22

A person shot in east Little Rock on Thursday died Monday as a result of the wounds, according to Little Rock police.

Little Rock detectives are now investigating the shooting as a homicide, a police spokesman said.

Just after 7 p.m. Thursday, officers responding to a report of a shooting at 2823 Springer Drive located Dolan Goff, 26, of Paron in the driver's seat of a red Ram truck with multiple bullet holes in it. Goff had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to UAMS Medical Center in critical condition, according to an incident report.

Detectives identified a black car involved in the incident after speaking with several witnesses and reviewing camera footage of the shooting, the report states.

However, no suspect has been identified, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.