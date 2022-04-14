2 UAM faculty among 25 nominees for award

The University of Arkansas at Monticello School of Nursing faculty members Anita Shaw and Joy Stringfellow have been nominated for the 2022 Outstanding Nurse Educator Award.

Shaw and Stringfellow are among 25 nurse educators statewide to be considered for the award. The winner will be announced in May, according to a news release.

Shaw is an alumna of UAM, where she earned an Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) in 1981. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in 1992 and a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree from the University of Central Arkansas in 1994. She began teaching at UAM in 1992.

Stringfellow earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree in 2010 at UAM. She earned a Master of Science degree with a focus on nursing education in 2020 from Excelsior College. She began teaching at UAM in 2018.

"Our nursing programs are stellar because of our nursing faculty," said Brandy Haley, Ph.D, dean of the UAM School of Nursing. "Ms. Shaw and Ms. Stringfellow have a wealth of nursing experience that makes them highly qualified to instill the ethical standards needed in our nursing students."

For the past eight years, Publishing Concepts Inc., the nation's largest publisher of state board of nursing journals, has honored Arkansas' outstanding nurse educators through a statewide nomination process.

"We congratulate Ms. Shaw and Ms. Stringfellow on their well-deserved nominations and thank them for sharing their knowledge and passion with students," said UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss. "Nurse educators are the driving force in developing and supporting the next generation of nurses, and the excellence demonstrated by the faculty in the UAM School of Nursing ensures that students are highly prepared for their future careers."

Details: UAM School of Nursing, (870) 460-1069.