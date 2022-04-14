3 more White Hall students expelled

Three more White Hall School District students were expelled from campus for the remainder of the school year during Tuesday's monthly board meeting, bringing the number of such bans in the district to 11 in 2021-22.

White Hall Middle School Principal Les Davis described during an open hearing for one of the expulsions that a girl stabbed a boy with a pencil during a group project in math class after the boy addressed a question from a teacher. It was not clear from the description what led to the girl's attack, but Davis said the boy is recovering after nearly losing sight in the injured eye.

Another student was expelled after he was found in possession of a gun on a school bus, Davis said.

A closed hearing was held for the other expulsion, and Dorris said it was related to the first incident without detailing it further.

Dorris reiterated that 92% of middle school students and 97% of high school students have not been referred to the principal's office for Tier II offenses such as vandalism, fighting, harassment, terroristic threatening or weapon possession. Tier I refers to lesser offenses such as chewing gum in class and not doing homework.

"We've had to expel more students than I can ever remember, in the history of the school," Dorris said. "We're very proud of the majority of our students. Some students are making poor decisions, and we're trying to hammer that home. The thing I want everybody to understand is that when a principal makes a decision to expel a student for one of those Tier II infractions, they contact the superintendent's office. At the same time, the police department has been notified, so they know what's going on. They make a decision at that time if they're going to issue a citation or file a report on what they're going to do. Then, they submit that to the prosecuting attorney's office, and the prosecuting attorney then makes the decision [whether to charge a student]. Once it leaves out of our hands about the expulsion, that's all we can do with it."

School officials have not determined a similar cause or causes in the 11 incidents leading to expulsions this school year, but Dorris said many mental health workers assist students who need help on campus.

Dorris was asked what can be done to reverse the alarming trend.

"Let me go back and use a little coaching terminology," said Dorris, a former football coach. "You start out tough and you don't let up until you know you got them in control. I think we got a little lax there a bit, and some kids have gone out of their way. You've got to make a believer out of them. Who's going to run the schools? You're going to run it, or you'll let the kids run it. That's the old football coach in me. I can't help it."

HOMECOMING SELECTION

The board voted on a revised homecoming court selection process.

Homecoming court members must be high school seniors who have no discipline incidents from the previous or current year that resulted in in-school or out-of-school suspension. Senior girls will be placed on a ballot, and students in grades 10-12 will vote for five maids. The 10 girls receiving the most votes will be on the court, as will two girls with the most votes not on the students' ballots, one each selected by faculty and high school administration.

Additional maids may be added to accommodate the number of senior escorts, who will be football players.

"We had a homecoming where they picked 30 girls, and they came back and eliminated it down to 10 or 12," Dorris said. "There were just so many emotions off of it. [Nathan] Sullivan, the principal, realized that, so they wanted to change that. It's kind of like politics. It kind of revolves around, and we're going back close to what we used to have, and I think it'll be more pleasant during homecoming."

IN OTHER DISTRICT BUSINESS

White Hall schools have $6.5 million in the district operating fund, about $500,000 less than this time last year, finance director Doug Brown said. Brown was optimistic the difference will be made up, as he noted changes in state law will no longer lead to a loss in funding due to a declining enrollment.

Safe rooms will be available for district citizens in the event of severe weather, Dorris said. The rooms were built on school campuses as part of the district's millage increase from January 2020.

The district has purchased a GMC Sierra as a superintendent's vehicle in the amount of $52,000.

The next school board meeting will be held May 10 at Hardin Elementary in Redfield.

PERSONNEL MOVES

The district hired, effective for 2022-23: Marquis Chanay as a middle school English teacher, eighth-grade football assistant coach and eighth grade basketball coach; Leandra Roberts as a high school English teacher; Connor Jones as a high school and middle school English teacher; John Welch as a history teacher and bus driver; Matt Sandifer as a high school business teacher and high school football assistant coach; Caleb Coger as a high school history teacher and seventh-grade football assistant coach and junior high boys track coach; Sarah Horne as eighth-grade science teacher and head girls soccer coach; Michelene Smead as district bookkeeper; and Chris Hopkins as district IT supervisor.

Dustin Powell will serve as seventh- and eighth-grade assistant basketball coach and Sara Breedlove will become high school tennis coach in 2022-23.

Hardin Elementary kindergarten teacher Kim Bulloch and high school history teacher Porter Taylor turned in retirement letters.

The district accepted resignation letters from eighth-grade science teacher Amber Miller, seventh- and eighth-grade head basketball coach Steven Powell (coaching duties only), Powell (tennis coaching duties only), high school in-school suspension facilitator and volunteer coach Walter Ashley (effective immediately) and ISS facilitator TiLena Camp. All resignations except for Ashley's will take effect at the end of the school year.

High school algebra teacher Veronica Hollowell will take maternity leave effective May 2. Taylor Elementary teacher Carol Taylor has taken medical leave, effective March 2.

Job abandonments were recorded for bus drivers Sherry Edwards and Clint Bailey.