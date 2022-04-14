4 die in wrecks on Arkansas roads

Four people died in wrecks on Arkansas roads Monday through Wednesday, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

Earnest Lewis, 48, of Camden was killed just after noon Monday when his 2005 Cadillac veered to the left side of Lincoln Drive in Camden and struck a fence.

Janet and Eldon Shaffner, 75 and 73, respectively, both of Makanda, Ill., died about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in a collision with a tractor-trailer truck on U.S. 67 in Pocahontas.

The Shaffners were driving north on U.S. 67 in a 2018 Ford when the vehicle crossed into the center turning lane, striking a 2007 Peterbilt truck head-on.

State troopers investigating the two wrecks reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of both.

Keith Russell, 71, of Hartman died shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday in a wreck on County Road 2250 near Hartman.

Russell was in a 1992 Honda traveling west along a ditch line on the county road and struck a 2014 Jaguar traveling west on the county road when he tried to turn across the road.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported the weather was rainy and the road was wet at the time of the crash.