4-star CB to visit Arkansas

Four-star sophomore cornerback Zion Ferguson’s communication with Arkansas cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman and assistant defensive backs coach Mason Hutchins has motivated him to visit Fayetteville this weekend.

Ferguson, 6-0, 165 pounds, of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson received his first offer from the Razorbacks last September. Bowman re-offered him shortly after he was hired at Arkansas in January.

Ferguson plans to take in Arkansas' open practice on Saturday.

“I have been in daily contact with Arkansas since I got re-offered,” Ferguson said. “They been showing a lot of love, so I definitely need to get up there to see what they have planned for me. They show interest in me, so why not give them a chance?"

He has offers from Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Florida State and others.

On3.com also rates him the No.15 cornerback and the No. 152 overall recruit in the nation for the 2024 class. He helped the Rams to a 10-4 record while playing on the Class 7A level.

Bowman also extended an offer to Ferguson while Bowman coached at Marshall. Ferguson said the bond is strong with Bowman and Hutchins.

“The moment I talked to them I felt the energy and excitement,” Ferguson said. “We instantly connected and formed a relationship. We talked about things about on and off the field.”