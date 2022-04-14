FAYETTEVILLE -- The last time Connor Noland pitched against LSU, the University of Arkansas right-hander worked in a game for the first time in two months after being sidelined with a forearm strain.

Arkansas beat LSU 17-10 at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge on May 1, 2021, but the Razorbacks led 16-3 going into the bottom of the seventh inning when Noland came into the game.

With a big lead it figured to be a good chance for Noland to knock off some rust, but it didn't go well for him.

Noland recorded just two outs and allowed 6 runs and 6 hits, including 2 home runs on hanging breaking balls.

The senior from Greenwood will be back on the mound at 6:30 tonight to start when the No. 5 Razorbacks (25-7, 8-4 SEC) open a three-game series against No. 12 LSU (23-9, 7-5) at Baum-Walker Stadium.

"We're so confident in Connor," Arkansas first baseman Brady Slavens said. "He always gives us a chance to win and he's going to come at you. He's going to throw his best stuff."

"I think LSU's going to see a different guy than what they saw last year."

Noland (5-1, 2.61 ERA) is now the unquestioned ace of the Razorbacks' pitching staff. He has gone at least five innings in all eight starts this season.

In Noland's past two starts, he pitched a combined 14 innings in victories over Mississippi State and at Florida, holding the Bulldogs and Gators to 5 hits and 1 run with 13 strikeouts and 1 walk.

"We just hope Connor goes out and competes like he always does and gives us a chance to get into the game a bit and see what we're up against," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "He's developed into an ace because he knows we need him to be an ace.

"He has the talent to do it, the work ethic, the leadership. He's one of our leaders. I think our team loves playing when he's on the mound."

Noland recovered from his rough outing at LSU last season. He pitched another 8 2/3 innings in relief and held opponents to 2 earned runs.

With a full offseason to work, Noland returned to the starting weekend rotation, where he was as a true freshman in 2019 and in 2020 before the coronavirus shut down the season.

This season, Noland has 60 strikeouts and 10 walks in 48 1/3 innings and is holding opponents to a .222 batting average. In SEC games, his ERA is 1.78 in 25 1/3 innings.

"Just trying to stay consistent is the biggest deal," Noland said after holding Florida to one hit in seven innings.

Van Horn said the Gators probably have the deepest lineup Arkansas has faced this season.

"One through nine, they can hit," Van Horn said. "There were no easy outs in that lineup. LSU is going to be the same thing."

The Tigers have a .303 team batting average led by third baseman Jacob Berry (.367, 10 home runs, 34 RBI), second baseman Cade Doughty (.359, 8, 34) and center fielder Dylan Crews (.341, 9, 35).

Berry, a sophomore switch-hitter, was an All-American at Arizona last season when he batted .352 with 17 home runs and 70 RBI to help the Wildcats advance to the College World Series.

When Jay Johnson left Arizona after being the Wildcats' coach for six seasons to take the LSU job, Berry followed him to Baton Rouge.

"Berry may be the best switch-hitter in the country," Van Horn said. "He could be the best hitter in the country."

LSU, which has a 3.43 team ERA and is holding opponents to a .222 batting average, will start senior right-hander Ma'Kail Hilliard (3-0, 4.11 ERA) tonight. The Tigers are 7-0 when he starts.

Sophomore right-hander Blake Money (2-2, 4.68 ERA) will start for LSU on Friday night against Arkansas freshman left-hander Hagen Smith (5-2, 4.54). The Tigers haven't announced a starter for Saturday's game, when the Razorbacks will go with sophomore right-hander Jaxon Wiggins (4-0, 4.81 ERA).

LSU is 75-36 against Arkansas, but the Razorbacks won the two most recent series by taking two of three games in 2019 and last season.

"It'll be a great series. It always is," Van Horn said. "Last year it was down there. I know the fans get excited about some of the teams we have coming in, and LSU is one of them."

LSU swept three games at Mississippi State last weekend to pull within a game of SEC West leader Arkansas, which lost two of three games at Florida. The Razorbacks had won 13 consecutive SEC series.

After losing back-to-back games for the first time this season, the Razorbacks beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 15-0 and 6-0 on Tuesday in a pair of seven-inning games.

"Whenever you lose, it's easier to push it back and get it behind you if you play and go win," Van Horn said. "It doesn't matter who you play as long as you play good, and we played good."

Van Horn's Arkansas teams were 1-1 against Johnson's Arizona teams in regular-season matchups at neutral sites. The Wildcats beat the Razorbacks 3-0 in Frisco, Texas, in 2017 and Arkansas beat Arizona 1-0 in San Diego in 2018.

Johnson replaced Paul Mainieri, who won 641 games in 15 seasons as LSU's coach with five College World Series appearances and the 2009 national championship.

"It's always different when there's a different coach, especially when Paul was there for a long time and did a great job, won a national championship, conference championships," Van Horn said of facing a Johnson-coached LSU team for the first time. "Honestly, once the game starts, it's us against them. It doesn't have anything to do with who is coaching that team.

"It's really just our players against their players. If you play well, you've got a chance to win."

With the way Noland has been pitching, Van Horn and the Razorbacks have to like their chances of winning tonight.

Today's game

No. 12 LSU at No. 5 Arkansas

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 25-7, 8-4 SEC; LSU 23-9, 7-5

STARTING PITCHERS LSU RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard (3-0, 4.11 ERA); Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (5-1, 2.61 ERA).

TV None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET SEC Network-Plus

SHORT HOPS LSU has a 75-36 series lead over Arkansas, but the Razorbacks won the two most recent series by taking 2 of 3 games at Fayetteville in 2019 and at Baton Rouge last season. ... Arkansas first baseman Brady Slavens was 6 for 8 with 9 RBI in the Razorbacks' 15-0 and 6-0 victories over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday. ... New LSU Coach Jay Johnson was at Arizona the previous six seasons. ... Arkansas starting pitcher Connor Noland has a 1.78 ERA in SEC games. ... The Razorbacks are 18-25 against LSU in Fayetteville .... Arkansas is atop the SEC West standings with a one-game lead over LSU, Alabama and Auburn. ... LSU's three-game sweep at Mississippi State last weekend was the Tigers' first SEC sweep since 2019 against Kentucky.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY LSU*, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY LSU*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY LSU*, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY Off

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Arkansas State, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Arkansas State, 4 p.m.

*SEC game