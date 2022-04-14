4-star O-lineman bonds with Hogs' coaches on visit

Junior 4-star offensive lineman Vysen Lang wrapped up his second trip to Arkansas on Thursday and now has plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville.

He arrived on Tuesday and left feeling his relationship with coach Sam Pittman, offensive line coach Cody Kennedy and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain had grown.

“I liked all the coaches before and I was cool with them,” said Lang, who previously visited Fayetteville on Jan. 22. “Now I’m comfortable with the staff. I feel like I can talk to them about anything.”

Lang, 6-5, 330 pounds, of Pike Road, Ala., has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Penn State, Louisville and other programs.

He came away impressed with the Razorbacks' offensive linemen and the area.

“Just hanging out with the players getting to know the group,” he said of highlights. “I feel like I would fit in with the O-line group easily. And just the city Fayetteville, I loved the place and people.”

The Razorbacks made progress in trying to get him to Fayetteville.

“I wouldn’t mind being apart of Hog Nation, but I still have to consider other schools,” Lang said.

Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates him a 4-star prospect and believes Lang could see his rating elevate.

“Big, athletic, great arm length, quick feet, dominates action,” Lemming said earlier. “Everything you’re looking for in a future NFL talent.”

Lang said he will be to Northwest Arkansas again.

“Arkansas will see me again for an official visit,” he said.