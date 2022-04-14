Arkansas’ count of hospitalized covid patients falls to 23-month low

Arkansas' plateau in new coronavirus case numbers continued on Wednesday as the state's tally of people hospitalized in the state with the virus fell to a new 23-month low.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by nine, to 11,325.

State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said seven of the nine deaths happened within the past month.

Of the others, one was from early February, and the other was from early March.

The state's count of cases rose by 127, which was up by 24 compared with the increase a day earlier and by 12 from the rise the previous Wednesday.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose slightly, to 81, which was the same as the average the previous week.

"It's still pretty flat," Cima said of the state's trend in new cases.

Growing for the second day in a row, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 48, to 1,057, as new cases outpaced recoveries and deaths.

After rising a day earlier, the state's count of people hospitalized with covid-19 fell by nine, to 64, its lowest level since May 13, 2020.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators remained for at least the third day at 14, the smallest reported number since May 22, 2020.

















Already at its lowest level since at least May 2020, the number who were in intensive care fell by five, to 22.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had two covid-19 patients on Wednesday, down from four a day earlier, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

She said none of the patients on Wednesday was in intensive care or on a ventilator.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average number of new cases reported each day nationwide has gradually increased from a recent low of about 25,000 a day the week ending March 29 to more than 30,000 a day the week ending Monday.

That was still down the more than 800,000 cases a day the average reached in January, during a wave of infections from the omicron variant.

Cima said parts of the northeastern United States, in particular, have seen gradual upticks, although those so far haven't led to increases in severe outcomes such as hospitalizations and deaths.

In Arkansas, "I think we're at a low point," Cima said.

"That doesn't mean that covid is over and we're done hearing about it for the rest of all eternity. I wish that was the case, but unfortunately, it doesn't seem that we're ever going to be at a point where covid is just going to be gone. It's going to ebb and flow, probably."

The uptick nationally has been blamed in part on BA.2, a subvariant of omicron that is more transmissible than the original omicron strain.

According to CDC estimates updated Tuesday, the subvariant accounted for about 86% of cases in the United States last week, up from about 75% the previous week.

The number of BA.2 cases identified in Arkansas rose last week by two, to 52, according to a Health Department report.

Cima said staying up to date on covid-19 vaccines is "the most important thing that people need to do."

"The outcomes for individuals, especially even during omicron where we saw increased breakthrough [infections], among those who were fully vaccinated and boosted were exceedingly mild, and the rates were far less than the rates we were seeing in the unvaccinated group," he said.

CASES BY COUNTY

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 27, on Wednesday, followed by Washington County with 16 and Benton County with 12.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 833,948.

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 3,055, the third daily increase in a row that was larger than the one a week earlier.

The count of first doses rose by 895, which was more than twice the size of the increase in first doses a week earlier.

The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 2,619, which was up from fewer than 2,000 a day the previous week.

The average for first doses rose to 536, the first time it had been above 500 since late February.

According to the CDC, 66.4% of Arkansans had received at least one vaccine dose as of Wednesday, a percentage that hadn't changed since Sunday.

The percentage who were fully vaccinated rose from 54.1% as of Tuesday to 54.2%.

Of those fully vaccinated, the percentage who had received a booster dose remained Wednesday at 39.1%.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose and 46th, ahead of Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama, in the percentage who were fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 77.2% of people had received at least one dose, and 65.8% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 45.3% had received a booster dose.