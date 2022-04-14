The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF April 13, 2022

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-21-482. Mary Williams v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Franklin County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Vaught and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-21-538. Lacee Isom v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Virden and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-21-37. ALB Investments, LLC v. Carl Echols, from Benton County Circuit Court. Dismissed without prejudice. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-20-645. Alvin Aikens v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Affirmed in part; dismissed in part. Gladwin and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CR-21-519. Harold Truax v. State of Arkansas, from Ouachita County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Barrett, J., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-21-418. John Schulgen v. Lowe's Home Improvement Centers, LLC; and Sedgwick Claims Management, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Abramson, J., agrees. Virden, J., concurs.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-21-453. Candy Marie King v. State of Arkansas, from Greene County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-21-175. Kenneth Norman v. Candace Craft, from Clark County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Gruber and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-21-502. Jeffery Keith Armer v. State of Arkansas, from Boone County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Whiteaker, J., agree.