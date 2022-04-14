Arkansas' covid hospitalizations fall to March 2020 levels

The number of hospitalized covid-19 patients in Arkansas fell Thursday to 53 — the lowest reported number of covid hospitalizations since the third week of the pandemic in Arkansas.

The Arkansas Department of Health also reported declines in the numbers of hospitalized patients who were on ventilators or in intensive care.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by 11 on Thursday. It was the second consecutive daily decline in covid hospitalizations, and it lowered the reported total to a level not seen since March 29, 2020. The first case of covid-19 was identified in Arkansas on March 11, 2020.

The state's total covid case count rose Thursday by 89, an increase that was smaller by 38 than the one a day earlier and smaller by 16 than the rise the previous Thursday.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by eight, to 11,333.

After not changing for at least the previous two days, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by two, to 12. It was the smallest number of covid patients on ventilators since May 18, 2020.

Falling for at least the third day in a row, the number of covid patients who were intensive care fell by three, to 19, its lowest level since at least May 2020.

Thursday's new covid cases continued the state's relatively flat trajectory of new cases over the past couple of weeks. The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell by about two, to 79. That was down slightly from about 81 a day the previous week, but still up slightly from this year's low: The Health Department reported an average of 78 new covid cases per day over the seven days ending April 5.

With new cases slightly outpacing recoveries and deaths, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 11, to 1,068. That number is up by 46 from the active case total a week earlier, but down 60 from the active case total at the beginning of the month.

The Health Department has now recorded 834,037 cases of covid-19 in Arkansas. Of those, 821,400 are considered recovered.



