LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Arkansas Folk Festival fills Mountain View with music

The annual Arkansas Folk Festival, first held in 1963, returns to the tiny town of Mountain View this weekend. Musicians, fans of folk, bluegrass and country music and the merely curious are expected to again pack the area surrounding the Stone County Courthouse, all the streets leading to it and the nearby Ozark Folk Center State Park.

Admission to the Folk Center, north of town, will be free during the weekend and a parade in downtown Mountain View on Saturday morning will feature bands, horses and their riders, beauty queens and politicians.

Among many others, The Roger Fountain Band will perform on the Blacksmith Stage in the Craft Village at 10:15 a.m., 11:15, 12:15 p.m, 1:45, 2:45, and 3:45 on Friday and the Whoa Mule String Band will play at the same times on Saturday.

LITTLE ROCK

Andy Tanis performs from 8-10 p.m. Friday and Glenn Mack performs from 8-10 p.m. Saturday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

◼️ Moon Mane, Peach Blush and Lap perform at 8 p.m. today ($8); Rachel Ammons performs at 9 p.m. Friday ($10) and Eyehategod and IV and the Strange Band perform at 8 p.m. Saturday ($20) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ Finger Food (Danny Dozier, Micky Rigby and Steve Davison) perform for the Argenta Acoustic Music Series at 7:30 p.m. Friday ($30) at The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 425-1528; argentaacoustic.com.

◼️ Glowdiac Taurus performs at 9 p.m. Saturday ($10 advance, $12 day of show) at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Cherub, along with opening act Chaz Cardigan, perform at 8 p.m. Saturday ($22-$40) at The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St., Little Rock, (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

Seeing live music isn’t a Bad Habit, that’s the name of the band. Catch the band Friday at Stickyz in Little Rock and at 11 a.m. Saturday in Hot Springs. Band members are Kaleb Hatley (bass and vocals), Jack Bennett (lead guitar and lead vocals), Sam Bennett (drums and vocals) and Luke Garrison (rhythm guitar and vocals). See the listings for details. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

◼️ Bad Habit performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday ($10 reserved; standing room $8 in advance, $10 at the door) and Nordista Freeze performs at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday ($10) at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Civil Servant hosts an album release show at 8 a.m. Friday ($10); The Atomicons perform at 8 p.m. Saturday ($10) and Kombat, Severe Headwound and Pantheon perform at 8 p.m. Sunday ($10) at Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ Black River Pearl performs at 11 p.m. Friday and at 11 p.m. Saturday at Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 372-9990.

◼️ Sarah Cecil performs from 3-6 p.m. Saturday for an Easter party at the Rusty Tractor Vineyard, 10 Rusty Tractor Lane, Little Rock, (501) 916-2294; rustytractorvineyards.com.

◼️ A traditional Irish session will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com.

◼️ Christine DeMeo performs at 3 p.m. Saturday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 810 Combee Lane, Roland.

◼️ The Parker Francis Band performs at 7 p.m. Friday and The Buh Jones Band performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 246-4753; fasslerhall.com

◼️ Jason Burnett performs from 8-11 p.m. today; Brian Mullen performs from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday and DJ Doug Kramer performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; Brynn Bowman performs from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday; DJ G Force performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday; DJ Story Karaoke performs from 9 p.m. to midnight Tuesday and Brian Nahlen performs from 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ New Arkansans perform from 6-8 p.m. today; Lance Curtis performs from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday and Covington Creek performs from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

◼️ The Intruders perform at 9 p.m. Friday and The Jake Peterson Duo performs from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday and DJ P Smooth hosts a party from 4-10 p.m. Sunday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Brian Nahlen performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8668; stonesthrowbeer.com.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Bonnie Montgomery performs a free concert at 8 p.m. Friday at The Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St., North Little Rock. The Acansa-sponsored concert, which was scheduled in March, was postponed due to inclement weather. (501) 663-2287; acansa.org.

◼️ The Big Dam Horns will mark the band's 10th anniversary with a show at 8 p.m. Saturday ($10 advance – eventbrite.com; $15 at the door) at The Joint, Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 372-0210; thejointinlittlerock.com

◼️ Cherokee Rose performs at 9 p.m. Friday ($7) and Haywood King performs at 9:30 p.m. Saturday ($8) at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

MAUMELLE

Nightliners perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365, Maumelle, (501) 800-1123.

SHERWOOD

Crossing Acheron performs at 8 p.m. Friday at Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood, (501) 835-5510.

BENTON

Caitlyn Dickerson performs from 6-9 p.m. today at Valhalla, 226 W. South St., Benton, (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton, (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.

CAMDEN

Mason Halstead & Steven Reeves perform at 7 p.m. today at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden, (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CLARKSVILLE

Brick Fields performs from 6-9 p.m. today ($10) at The Wrecked Canoe, 1199 E. Main St., Clarksville, (479) 754-0092.

CONWAY

Liquid Kitty performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($5) and Darren Barry performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($5) at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway, (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Byron Hayes performs from 6-8 p.m. today; The Clayton Nichols Band performs from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday and Mister Lucky performs from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Suite A, Conway, (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway.

◼️ Happy Campers perform from 7-10 Friday and Seven Hollows perform from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com.

◼️ The Tone Kats perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Whisky Business performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19, Conway, (501) 205-0576.

EL DORADO

Christine DeMeo performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday and Huckleberry Jam performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick at Mad, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

Earl & Them perform at 5 p.m. today ($8); Lucero along with Myron Elkins, performs a sold-out show at 6 p.m. Friday; The Great Divide performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday ($20-$25); Waxahatchee, with opening act Madi Diaz, performs at 8:30 p.m. Monday ($25 advance, $30 at the door) and Chris Renzema's "The Hope or Nostalgia Tour," along with opening act Antoine Bradford, performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday ($20-$45) at George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville, (479) 935-4800; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

FORT SMITH

Easton Corbin, along with Mountain Deer Revival and Midnight South, performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($20-$49 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith, (479) 222-6186; templelive.com.

◼️ Tennessee Jet, along with opening act Hayden McBride, performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday ($15-$20) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith, (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

HOT SPRINGS

Chris Johns & Porter Crews perform at 6 p.m. today at Rolando's, 210 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 318-6054.

◼️ Bad Habit performs at 11 a.m. Saturday for the anniversary of the 420 Eats Food Truck Court, Malvern Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 420-3286.

◼️ Brass Tacks performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Boogie's Bar & Grill, E. Grand Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 624-5455; boogiesbar.com.

◼️ The John Calvin Brewer Band, with Jezabelle Jax & Violet D'Vine, performs at 7 p.m. Saturday ($5-$250) at the Central Theatre, 1008 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 627-4075; centraltheatre.org.

◼️ Jeremy Rowe will do a live video shoot at noon Saturday at the Hot Springs Off-Road Park, 2100 Mill Creek Road, Hot Springs, (501) 625-3600; hotspringsoffroadpark.com.

◼️ Cliff & Susan perform from 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice perform at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Pop's Lounge; The Marshall Tucker Band performs at 7 p.m. Saturday ($30-$45) in the Oaklawn Event Center and Doug Kramer performs from 5-9 p.m. Sunday in Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Funkin Gonuts performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Amie Bishop performs from 9-11:55 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 6:30-9:30 p.m. today at The Rooftop Bar, 340 Central Ave.; from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday in the Fountain Room at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Sunday brunch at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., (501) 623-7771, arlingtonhotel.com.

◼️ There will be an acoustic jam at 7 p.m. today and DJ Courier Coleman presides over Karaoke Night at 8 p.m. Friday at The Trough, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 701-4390.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Chris Johns and Porter Crews perform from 7-9 p.m. Friday and Liquid Kitty performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village, (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

JONESBORO

The United Voices Gospel Choir (1 p.m.), Ryan Martin (2 p.m.), Grace Stormont (3 p.m.), and The Gravel Yard Blues Band (4 p.m.) perform Saturday at the Arkansas Roots Music Festival, in conjunction with Delta Symposium XXVII at City Water and Light Park, 1123 S. Culbertson St., Jonesboro (in case of rain, the festival moves to Fowler Center, Arkansas State University. Admission is free. (870) 972-3820; astate.edu.

MAGNOLIA

Huckleberry Jam performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday and Birds with Teeth perform from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson, Magnolia, (870) 562-2600; mulekickmag.com.

MORRILTON

Thorn performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Get Off My Lawn performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1421 ½ E. Broadway St., Morrilton, (501) 354-8937.

TICKETS

Earth, Wind & Fire performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $60.50 to $150.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and at ticketmaster.com.

◼️ Willie Nelson & Family perform at 5 p.m. May 31 at First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock, and tickets, $45 (lawn), $69 and $59 (reserved) and $139 (pit) are on sale at ticketmaster.com.

◼️ Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth, along with The HU and Fire from the Gods, perform at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $35 to $149.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at amptickets.com, (479) 443-5600 and the AMP and Walton Arts Center box offices.

Santana performs at 7 p.m. July 12 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $45 to $129.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.