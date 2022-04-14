Arkansas-Missouri game moved to Black Friday in '22

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas-Missouri football game will once again be played on the day after Thanksgiving this year.

The Southeastern Conference on Thursday announced that the Razorbacks' game against the Tigers will be played Friday, Nov. 25 at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised by CBS.

More from WholeHogSports: 2022 Arkansas Razorbacks football schedule

It is the ninth consecutive season the SEC and CBS have moved the matchup to Black Friday, although the 2020 game was played on a Saturday in December due to a covid-19 scheduling rearrangement.

Arkansas has played a football game on CBS the day after Thanksgiving in all but three seasons since 1996.

The Razorbacks played 16 Black Friday games against LSU on the network between 1996 and 2013.

Arkansas defeated Missouri 34-17 last season in Fayetteville. The Tigers have a 6-2 lead in the series since joining the SEC, including a 4-0 record against the Razorbacks in Columbia.