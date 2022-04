Arkansas State baseball at UALR

Arkansas State at UALR

WHEN 6 p.m. today

WHERE Gary Hogan Field, Little Rock

RECORDS ASU 5-24, 0-12 Sun Belt Conference; UALR 16-13, 6-6

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: ASU LHP Justin Medlin (0-4, 4.70 ERA); UALR RHP Hayden Arnold (4-2, 2.41 ERA). Game 2: ASU RHP Will Nash (1-3, 6.30 ERA); UALR RHP Erik McKnight (2-1, 5.57 ERA). Game 3: ASU RHP Carter Holt (0-1, 8.10 ERA); UALR TBA

COACHES Tommy Raffo (335-380-1 in 14th season at ASU and overall); Chris Curry (166-202 in eighth season at UALR and overall)

SERIES ASU leads 79-48

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

SHORT HOPS This is the final series between the teams as Sun Belt Conference foes. ... UALR's Hayden Arnold leads the Sun Belt with a 2.41 ERA and is sixth in batting average against.

ASU'S WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at UALR*, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY at UALR*, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY at UALR*, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY Off

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

UALR'S WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Arkansas State*, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY Arkansas State*, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY Arkansas State*, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY Off

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

*Sun Belt Conference game