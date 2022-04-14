Arkansas Supreme Court reverses decision that nixed mask mandate in Bentonville schools

The Arkansas Supreme Court reversed and remanded a decision by a Benton County Circuit Court judge that had barred the Bentonville School District from enforcing a mask mandate.

The court's ruling, announced Thursday, was written by Chief Justice Dan Kemp. Justice Shawn Womack and Special Justice Howard Krill issued concurring decisions, while Justice Barbara Webb dissented.

Circuit Judge Xollie Duncan in October granted an injunction to prohibit the School District from enforcing its mask mandate, which had been in effect since the school year started Aug. 16. She issued her ruling in a case where three parents had sued the district. The School Board appealed Duncan's decision.

"From the outset of our appeal, we've maintained the lower court's ruling puts school boards and school administrators in a position to face litigation each time a family doesn't agree with a policy affecting their child," said Leslee Wright, district communications director. "The Arkansas Supreme Court's ruling reaffirms a school board's authority to create an environment that protects students, to the best of their ability, while at school."

The board approved mask mandates for both staff and students 3 and older on Aug. 11 by a 5-2 vote. The policy stated they must wear masks indoors and while riding in school vehicles, with some exceptions.

The board renewed its commitment to that policy Sept. 21 -- again, by a 5-2 vote -- but also agreed Superintendent Debbie Jones may relax the rules if reports of new, known covid-19 infections over a 14-day period dropped below 30 per 10,000 district residents.

Matthew Bennett, Elizabeth Bennett and Matt Sitton were listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, originally filed Aug. 18. It named Jones and all seven board members as defendants.

Duncan found the district did not have the authority to issue the mask mandate. She noted neither Gov. Asa Hutchinson nor the secretary of health had issued a mask policy for schools. Both have the authority to issue a policy requiring masks, but the power does not rest with individual school districts, Duncan said.