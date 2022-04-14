How to watch Arkansas baseball vs. LSU: Forecast, pitching matchup, team comparisons

SCHEDULED GAME TIME Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium (10,531) in Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 25-7, 8-4 SEC; LSU 23-9, 7-5 SEC

STREAK Arkansas won 2; LSU won 4

LAST 10 Arkansas 7-3; LSU 8-2

COACHES Arkansas: Dave Van Horn — 775-409 in 20th season at Arkansas and 1,095-568 in 28th season overall in Division I; LSU: Jay Johnson — 23-9 in first season at LSU and 303-165 in ninth season overall in Division I.

SERIES LSU leads 75-36

LAST MEETING LSU defeated Arkansas 5-4 on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La., to split a doubleheader.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates, via the Arkansas Razorbacks Gameday app, via the TuneIn app, via the Varsity Network app or on ArkansasRazorbacks.com. Blackouts may apply.

TELEVISION The game will be streamed by SEC Network-Plus and can be accessed on WatchESPN.com and via the ESPN app (carrier login required).

ANNOUNCERS Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Troy Eklund (analyst)

PITCHING MATCHUP Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (5-1, 2.61 ERA in 48 1/3 innings) vs. LSU RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard (3-0, 4.11 ERA in 35 innings)

FORECAST According to the National Weather Service, Thursday night will be mostly clear with a high of 66 degrees and a low of 47 in Fayetteville. South winds could gust up to 20 mph.





TEAM COMPARISONS

ERA: Arkansas 3.59; LSU 3.43

Earned Runs Per Game: Arkansas 7.39; LSU 8.54

Batting Average: Arkansas .285; LSU .303

Opponent Batting Average: Arkansas .221; LSU .221

Slugging Percentage: Arkansas .499; LSU .536

On-Base Percentage:Arkansas .399; LSU .421

Fielding Percentage: Arkansas .985; LSU .957

NOTABLE LSU swept Mississippi State last week at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville, Miss., one week after Arkansas defeated Mississippi State in two of three games in Fayetteville....The Razorbacks have won the past two series against the Tigers....LSU coach Jay Johnson is 1-1 all-time against Arkansas. While coach at Arizona, Johnson won a game against the Razorbacks in Frisco, Texas, in 2017, and lost a game to Arkansas in San Diego in 2018....LSU infielder Jacob Berry was Collegiate Baseball Newspaper's 2021 national co-freshman of the year while playing at Arizona. Berry was also a semifinalist for last year's Dick Howser Trophy that was won by Arkansas' Kevin Kopps....Arkansas has not lost a regular-season series at Baum-Walker Stadium since 2019....The Razorbacks enter the series with a one-game lead over LSU, Alabama and Auburn in the SEC West standings.