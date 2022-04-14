Benefits With Friends: Soup Sunday serves up support

Soup Sunday

Who: Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families

What: The annual fundraiser returns as an in-person event.

When: 4-6:30 p.m. April 24

Where: Rogers Convention Center

Tickets: In advance, $60 for patrons, $35 for adults or $10 for children younger than 5; at the door, $70 for patrons or $40 for adults, children’s tickets are the same price at the door. Sponsorships start at $300

Attire: Casual

Information: (479) 927-9800 or aradvocates.org/events/northwest-arkansas-soup-sunday-2022

Soup Sunday, a benefit for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, returns as an in-person event April 24 at the Rogers Convention Center. Organizers say the fundraiser will feature soups, breads and desserts from Northwest Arkansas restaurants, live music and an auction.

"The pandemic has hit families and children hard, and the work of Arkansas Advocates is more important than ever," says event chairwoman Gayatri Agnew. "Soup Sunday is one of my favorite events because not only do I get to bring my kids, the money raised helps all kids in Northwest Arkansas. And yes, the soups are fabulous."

"We are so glad to bring Soup Sunday back," says Missy Darwin Kincaid, AACF Northwest Arkansas development director. "With the funds raised through Soup Sunday sponsorships, ticket sales and our silent auction, our organization works to ensure that all Arkansas' children and their families have the resources and opportunities to lead healthy and productive lives."

Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families is a statewide, nonprofit child advocacy organization established in 1977. Its mission is to ensure that all children and their families have the resources and opportunities to realize their full potential. Visit www.aradvocates.org for more information.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com