Benton County to host Zoom event tonight focused on BC Alert system

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County officials tonight will help prepare residents for severe weather through a live Zoom event to explain the countywide BC Alert system.

Emergency Manager Michael Waddle and Communications Director Melody Kwok will host the event at 6 p.m. and stream it on the Benton County Facebook page. Waddle will go over how and when the BC Alert system sends notifications. Kwok will go through the signup process step-by-step.

After the presentations, the meeting will open up to questions from the public, according to a news release.

Visit https://bit.ly/37L33IO to register for the event.

BC Alert is a free, customized emergency alert system. Users can sign up to receive weather, event and road closure alerts. BC Alert can notify users of events through a phone call, text message and/or email.

The number of messages a person receives depends on how many types of alerts they sign up for and how many events occur in their area. Users can change the number of alerts they receive at any time, according to the release.