California sweep nets ghost guns

Seven men have been arrested and charged with multiple federal firearms- and drug-related offenses as part of a federal investigation that recovered seven automatic weapons among a haul of so-called ghost guns, officials said Tuesday.

The men were indicted on charges of trafficking firearms and narcotics in California’s Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents working with the Riverside Gang Impact Team recovered more than 30 firearms, including several fully automatic guns that were not legally owned, said Ginger Colbrun, an ATF spokeswoman.

Most of the guns were privately made firearms bearing no serial numbers or identifying marks, commonly referred to as ghost guns.

Investigators also seized several pounds of methamphetamine, according to court documents.