Century-old, 150-pound bell stolen from Salem school mysteriously returned two years later

A 150-pound bell stolen two years ago from Old Main School in Salem has mysteriously returned.

The Fulton County sheriff's office received an anonymous call in late March saying the bell was at a church across the street from the school, secured to the handrail with a bicycle cable lock.

"The key to the lock was hidden in a different location so nobody else could take it," said Sheriff Joe Boshears.

He and Salem Police Chief Shad Overman recovered the bell and returned it to Ron Plumlee, a member of the board of the Fulton County Heritage Foundation, which owns the old school building in the town about 36 miles east of Mountain Home.

"It came home," Plumlee said. "Miracles happen once in a while. I really had basically given up hope on it."

Plumlee said he picked up the bell April 4. He knew there was an inscription on it, but he didn't know what it said until then: Buckeye Bell Foundry -- 1895.

The Old Main School was built in 1930 and served as a school building until 1994. Plumlee said it's possible the bell was in the tower of an older school that was built in 1885.

For at least 70 years, the bronze bell hung by the front door of Old Main School, its clapper removed to keep kids from ringing it.

Sometime between Christmas and mid-January of 2020, thieves cut through the metal U-bolt that held the bell in place.

"It had to be more than one person, because one person could not have gotten it down the stairs by themselves," Plumlee said.

He said the bell is about 15 inches high and 19 inches wide at the base. Its exterior is pockmarked from being struck with a hammer, which apparently is one way to ring a bell with no clapper.

Plumlee said the bell had considerable sentimental value to people who went to the old Salem school, but it wouldn't have brought much money as scrap metal.

For months, police conducted interviews and checked scrapyards. But they had no suspects and no leads.

Then, on March 23, Boshears received a tip that the bell might be in Texas, rekindling the investigation. Two days later, the bell was returned to Salem.

"We started doing a little bit of digging," Overman said. "Then we get the phone call two days later, so I think we may have been on the right track.

"I'm just so thankful we got it back," he said. "I would like to have had some meat along with it. It's still ongoing. Maybe at some point, we could make some arrests. I never dreamed we'd get that back."

"We thought it was gone for good," said Patty Neal, who attended school in the old building and taught special education there.

She said the last class that graduated from high school in the old school was that of 1970. A new high school opened that year, but the elementary and junior high school stayed on the old campus until 1994, she said.

Neal said everywhere she went, people asked her about the missing bell.

"I think it bothered people just because really there's not that many historic buildings in our area," said Neal. "People just felt like that building and that bell were a stronghold for the community."

Plumlee said the foundation will probably make a permanent display for the bell inside the Old Main School, which is used for events ranging from weddings to funerals.

Plumlee wants to have the bell in its new place before Memorial Day weekend, when five classes plan to have reunions at the old school. It's a traditional homecoming weekend for Salem schools.

"We're just glad that we got it back for the community," Boshears said.