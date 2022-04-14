COLUMNIST: Survey says! Americans on tax cynicism … and tax cheating

Are you tempted to fudge a little as you fill out your income tax return? If you do, would it be a crime? For many Americans, the answers to those questions are not as clear-cut as one might expect.

A new Harris Poll survey on the topic of taxation shows a country mired in cynicism and mistrust when it comes to how taxes are collected and the government spending that tax money supports. And it raises questions about Americans' willingness to skirt, stretch and break tax laws.

The findings speak to a system whose very complexity breeds confusion and suspicion. It's a mess our political leaders would be wise to clean up, not just because it would make good fiscal and economic sense, but also because it would help restore civic trust and accountability.

Since before there even was a United States, citizens here have rebelled against paying taxes. That hasn't changed, based on a survey we conducted of more than 1,000 demographically representative adults in March. In total, 57 percent of U.S. adults believe they are taxed at unfairly high rates, according to our poll. That extends through every cohort--age, gender, income, education and race/ethnicity.

As for what the government does with that revenue, nearly three-quarters of U.S. adults disagree with how it's spent. This is not surprising, given the incredible array of government outlays, from health care and defense to interest on federal debt, to name a few of the biggest. Just about everyone can find something they dislike, which may deepen feelings of being overtaxed.

You can also see those feelings in who people suspect of paying too little. Half of American adults say businesses are likeliest to submit misleading tax filings. Nearly six in 10 also say high-income individuals are more prone to cheating than low- and middle-income earners. (The reality, per the Internal Revenue Service: Three-quarters of tax cheats are individuals--mostly middle-income--with the rest being corporations.)

Perhaps it's no surprise, then, that many Americans occupy a moral gray area when it comes to paying taxes. They can't agree on what qualifies as fraud. Nearly two-thirds of U.S. adults say that deliberately misreporting income is tax evasion. (Note to the remaining third: Lying on your taxes is in fact a crime). But a slight majority (52 percent) say there's no difference between under-reporting and using legal loopholes to lessen what one owes.

Among those who see no difference between taking advantage of legal loopholes and lying on your taxes, a majority think that exploiting loopholes is smart. And nearly half (48 percent) think that deliberately understating your income is not tax evasion (which it is).

Millennials are an interesting group when it comes to taxes. Despite their reputation for progressive activism, their tax views illustrate a libertarian streak: They are the second-most likely group to believe themselves overtaxed, the biggest fans of loopholes and tax evasion, and the only generation in which a majority say they should not have to pay taxes to support resources in their community.

Meantime, when you feel that surge of bitterness over writing out another big check to the government this month, know that you're not alone: Most Americans feel the same way.

Will Johnson is CEO of The Harris Poll, one of the world's leading public opinion research firms.