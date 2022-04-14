Community Briefs 4-14

UAPB promotes Gardening Day

Today is National Gardening Day. Gardeners and want-to-be gardeners can celebrate by planting some seeds or plants, according to Shaun Francis, horticulture specialist for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

"National Gardening Day celebrates a satisfying pastime you can enjoy for decades," Francis said. "Regardless of what vegetables you grow, producing your own food provides nourishment for your family and saves you money."

The benefits of gardening come from more than the produce, he said. Spending time in the garden also keeps the gardener physically active and provides an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors. Gardening is also good for one's mental health as it distracts people from the stresses of daily life.

UAPB's Year-Round Home Garden Planting Chart provides a guide on what to plant and what garden maintenance steps to take each month. It can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3u4RVzb.

Grand Prairie art classes begin

The Art Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart will hold classes for adults and senior citizens.

SENIOR ART 65+ -- This class will be held from 3-5 p.m. today. Tuition is $5. Senior Art 65+ will involve different art mediums presented by the center's professional artist teachers. All materials will be furnished.

CERAMICS 101 -- This class will be held fro 6:30-9 p.m. April 21 and 28. Tuition is $30. Ceramics 101 will introduce basic ceramic techniques and participants will be making a variety of household friendly one-of-a-kind pieces. This class will meet for two sessions and will involve glazing and finishing techniques. All materials are provided.

Participants may sign up at www.grandprairiearts.com and call the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at (870) 673-1781.

Caregivers, supporters to meet

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host the Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group meeting at 11 a.m. Monday via Zoom.

The topic will be Managing Money: A Caregiver's Guide to Finances, presented by the Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association and Tonya Boyce, faith outreach representative for the association. This free program will feature tips for managing someone else's finances, how to prepare for future care costs and the benefits of early planning, according to a news release.

Participants can join the Zoom meeting by computer, smartphone or tablet at this link:

https://alz-org.zoom.us/j/91810378724?pwd=b1VDSmtTU3kzMkx4ZHQ0N2JEVFgvUT09 with Meeting ID: 918 1037 8724 and Passcode: 628002. To join by telephone, dial 888 788 0099 US Toll-free and use the same ID and passcode.

For details or to register for the meeting, call Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300. Visit.Alz.org/CRF to register online.

VA sets Virtual Claims Clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office holds the next virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. April 28. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 5 p.m. April 27, according to a news release.

During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits.

The office is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. VA Regional Offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents.

CARTI plans grand opening

The new CARTI Cancer Center, 5001 Bobo Road, will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. April 29.

The Redcoats of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will attend, according to the Chamber newsletter.

"The two story, 30,000 square-foot center offers fully integrated cancer care services," according to the newsletter. "With a breast center, imaging services including PET/CT, MRI, mammography and ultrasound, the team of providers includes three medical oncologists, a radiation oncologist, breast surgical oncologist and general urologist. The infusion suite includes 28 heated chairs and family member seating."

Simmons named to Forbes' list 3rd year

Simmons Bank has been named to Forbes magazine's list of "World's Best Banks" for the third consecutive year, according to a news release.

The recognition is based on surveys conducted by Forbes and Statista that evaluated feedback from 45,000 banking customers across 27 countries. Questions targeted topics such as trust, terms, customer service, digital service and financial advice.

"Simmons Bank is honored to once again earn the distinction of being named among the 'World's Best Bank' by Forbes," said George A. Makris, Jr. chairman and chief executive officer of Simmons Bank. "Throughout our 119-year history, our passion has centered on providing our customers with responsible financial products delivered with exceptional service while being a strong community partner. This distinction by Forbes further validates our continued efforts and emphasizes the trust our customers have placed in Simmons to help them meet their ever-changing financial needs."