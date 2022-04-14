The nation in brief: Democrats seek sterner stance on Saudis

Democrats seek sterner stance on Saudis

WASHINGTON -- Nearly three dozen House Democrats are pushing the administration to get tougher with Saudi Arabia, calling it a bad strategic partner after it has refused to help ease the world's oil supply crunch during Russia's Ukraine invasion.

Rep. Gerry Connolly, a Virginia Democrat and senior member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Rep. Jim McGovern, a Massachusetts Democrat and chairman of the Committee on Rules, led lawmakers in a letter asking Secretary of State Antony Blinken for a "recalibration" of the U.S.-Saudi relationship.

The Saudi Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

President Joe Biden started out his presidency freezing out the kingdom's crown prince and de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, over Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen and abuses including the killing of American-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Tight oil supply and rising oil prices that are driving inflation have led the Biden administration to try to improve its relationship with Saudi rulers since then, however.

Blinken and other U.S. diplomats and military leaders have called on Saudi officials, dialed back public criticism of Saudi imprisonment of dissidents, and emphasized U.S. defensive support for the kingdom against cross-border missile attacks on Saudi oil sites and other targets by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

There are no signs the U.S. overtures have assuaged affronted Saudi rulers, and the kingdom has refused to make the drastic increases in oil pumping that the U.S. hopes for.

Meadows taken off voter roll in N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- An elections board in a North Carolina county has removed Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump, from its list of registered voters after documents showed he lived in Virginia and voted in the 2021 election in that state.

Questions arose about Meadows last month when North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein's office asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into his voter registration in Macon County in North Carolina.

In announcing his removal, the Macon County Board of Elections said Wednesday it has received no formal challenge and is referring the matter to the Bureau of Investigation

A representative for Meadows did not respond to a request for comment.

Macon County District Attorney Ashley Welch in March asked the attorney general's office to handle any probe into Meadows' registration and said she would recuse herself from the matter. She noted that Meadows, a former congressman from the area, contributed to her campaign and appeared in ads endorsing her.

Public records indicated Meadows is registered to vote in two states; in North Carolina, he listed a mobile home he did not own as his legal residence weeks before casting a ballot there in the 2020 presidential election.

Floridians sentenced in voter fraud case

THE VILLAGES, Fla. -- Two men from a sprawling retirement community in Florida will have to enter a pretrial intervention program, perform community service and attend adult civics classes in exchange for deferred prosecution on charges of voting more than once in the 2020 election.

Charles Barnes and Jay Ketcik, both from The Villages area, must perform 50 hours of community service and get a grade of C or better in the civics class, according to court records filed last week.

The men were among four people from the Republican stronghold of The Villages arrested late last year and early this year on voter fraud charges.

During the last legislative session, Republican lawmakers passed an election police bill pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who cited unspecified cases of fraud.

Wildfire burns homes in N.M. village

Firefighters scouted the drought-stricken mountainsides around a New Mexico village Wednesday as they looked for opportunities to slow a wind-driven wildfire that on Tuesday burned at least 150 homes and other structures while displacing thousands of residents and forcing the evacuation of two schools.

Officials did not have a count of how many homes were destroyed as the blaze torched at least 6.4 square miles of forest, brush and grass on the east side of the community of Ruidoso, said Laura Rabon, spokesperson for the Lincoln National Forest.

No deaths or injuries were reported from the fire, fanned by winds between 50 and 90 mph, Rabon said.

While the cause of the blaze was under investigation, fire officials and forecasters warned Wednesday that persistent dry and windy conditions had prompted red flag warnings for a wide swath of the nation including almost all of New Mexico, half of Texas and parts of Colorado and the Midwest.

Five new large fires were reported Tuesday, and nearly 1,600 wildland firefighters and support personnel were assigned to large fires in the Southwest, the South and the Rocky Mountain area, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.



