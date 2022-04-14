Depth and talent among Hogs’ DBs

Defensive backs glance

RETURNING STARTERS CB LaDarrious Bishop (9 starts in 2021), CB Hudson Clark (4); S Simeon Blair (7), S Myles Slusher (7), S Jalen Catalon (6)

LOSSES CB Montaric Brown (13), S Joe Foucha (13), NB Greg Brooks Jr. (10)

WHO’S BACK NB Jayden Johnson (3), S Malik Chavis (2), DB Trent Gordon, DB Khari Johnson, CB Chase Lowery, CB Keaun Parker, NB Jaccorei Turner, S Zach Zimos

WHO’S NEW DB Anthony Brown, DB Jaylen Lewis, CB Dwight McGlothern, S Latavious Brini

WALK-ON DB Courtney Snelling

Analysis

Hudson Clark has gotten the most run with the starters at cornerback, as co-starter LaDarrius Bishop is working back from injury, and transfer Dwight McGlothern tweaked a hamstring last week. Malik Chavis has played up at starting CB recently. Jalen Catalon and Simeon Blair are mainstays at safety spots, while Myles Slusher has seemingly taken over at nickel back, with Jayden Johnson dropping back to safety along with former corner Khari Johnson. The pass coverage of corners and safeties was exploited on several occasions last year, so becoming more reliable in man coverage is a specific goal during the spring. The cross training in the defensive backfield has been extensive for a veteran group entering its third season with the same coordinator and familiar terminology. This group rivals the running backs for the deepest on the team.

FAYETTEVILLE -- One of the primary objectives for the University of Arkansas defense during spring football drills has been to run a large amount of blitzes to get on film for teaching purposes for both the offensive protection schemes and defensive planning.

The end result of these pressure packages has been a big test on whether the Arkansas cornerbacks can hold up in man coverage.

The group of corners, led by returning co-starters LaDarrius Bishop and Hudson Clark and now including transfer Dwight McGlothern, as well as Malik Chavis, Keaun Parker and Chase Lowery, has been holding up OK.

The variety of blitzes has won a lot of snaps for the Arkansas defense, which has clearly gotten pressure on quarterbacks KJ Jefferson, Malik Hornsby and Cade Fortin through 10 spring practices. On many occasions, the quarterbacks have had to maneuver in the pocket and ultimately tuck the ball and scramble.

On a few plays, they have delivered down-field passes that have beaten the blitz and the man coverage behind it, with big plays to receivers Warren Thompson, Jadon Haselwood, Ketron Jackson Jr., Bryce Stephens, Jaedon Wilson, Hornsby and others in team and 9-on-9 situations.

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom discussed the pressure packages late last week.

"Some of it's scripted, and then some of it we just call it like it would be a game," Odom said. "So there's some things that I'm calling pressure-wise that I probably never would in a game, but I want to get it on tape against a ... specific look."

Odom said the NCAA's new calendar allows for post-spring teaching periods, a huge benefit just as pre-spring walk-throughs allowed teams to better prepare larger numbers of new enrollees.

"I'm trying to get it on film to be able to teach off of it, because after spring ball is over, we've still got time with our kids in the classroom," Odom said. "We can sit down and talk and teach, and they've got to understand. So we're calling a number of things now to get them on tape to be able to understand."

Odom said the large percentage of blitz plays are also to answer questions about personnel, including: Who are the best blitzers, what are the best personnel packages for Arkansas' four-man fronts, who are the premier edge rushers and who would the Razorbacks like to get matched up in one-on-one blocks?

Having a veteran defensive roster, particularly in the secondary, has allowed the higher-level scheming, Odom said last Saturday.

"We've thrown a lot at them," he said. "And I think this is the first time since I've been here that we've been able to do that because it's the returners that we have. They understand what we have called previously, and now we have the ability to build on that and that makes it pretty exciting.

"So we've done a number of different things pressure-wise, and we've got a whole other package coming [this] week."

The defensive backfield, led by junior safety Jalen Catalon and senior safety Simeon Blair, is viewed as a strength by most analysts, a claim the Razorbacks could not have made when Sam Pittman and his staff took over in 2020.

Odom and new cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman have cross-trained so many that multiple players -- such as Myles Slusher, Jayden Johnson, Chavis and others -- could man the nickel back spot. The same holds true for the three safety positions, though not so much at cornerback.

"I would say we feel really good about going two deep," Pittman said on Tuesday. "To me, that's probably where we have the most depth on our team is back there in the secondary."

Arkansas has run more three-man fronts this spring, which most often leads to six defensive backs in play in a 3-2-6 look. But the rise of defensive tackles Taurean Carter and Cam Ball has enabled a growing number of four-man fronts.

"Of course, Barry could always go with a four-man line if we got limited and take one of the DBs off the field," Pittman said. "I think we feel pretty good right now with at least two deep, probably 11 players."

Chavis, a safety last season, has recently earned first-team reps at cornerback with McGlothern resting a tight hamstring. The junior from Rison picked off Hornsby in practice last Saturday.

"There's no better way than right now during spring to cross-train guys and really find out," Odom said of the versatility in the unit.

"I think Malik Chavis can play every spot we have on the back end. ... He's that skilled athletically. I think we're trying to find his best spot and it may be corner. But also I know if we had an injury or something at one of the safety spots, Malik could step in today because he's played it before ... and hopefully not miss a beat. Same thing with Slusher.

"I think he can play either of the corner spots, any of the safety spots and the nickel position. That's hard to do. There's not many guys that can do that, in my opinion, at the level that he's doing it."

Recently Khari Johnson went from cornerback, where he had earned some first-team reps, to a middle safety position.

"He struggled the first two days that he was at safety, just because it was so new," Odom said. "He's looking like, 'Oh my goodness, there's so much space out here.' But today he had his best day. So I'm excited about him being able to do that. ... I think this makes us better, a lot more versatile if we have the ability to move some guys around."

While the Arkansas defensive front lost all three starters in John Ridgeway, Tre Williams and Markell Utsey, the back end has lots of veteran presence returning.

Bishop made nine starts and Clark four opposite departing cornerback Montaric Brown, who joined linebacker Grant Morgan and safety Joe Foucha as the team's only 12-game starters on defense.

Catalon returns from mid-season labrum surgery after starting the first six games but clearly not striking like himself. Blair made seven starts, as did Slusher following Catalon's injury.

Sophomore Jayden Johnson made three consecutive starts at nickel back in place of Greg Brooks Jr., who entered the transfer portal as did Foucha, with both winding up at LSU. Chavis made two starts in Arkansas' dime package, or six-defensive back sets.

The end result, Odom hopes, is a secondary that can mix and match to suit defensive needs and fill in for injured players yet still hold up when man coverage is needed.

McGlothern and Latavious Brini, both transfers, have showed their coverage and tackling skills while working at corner and safety, respectively. Brini had been a key nickel back during Georgia's national championship run last season.

"When we recruited him, he wanted to play multiple to help him get drafted and help the team," Pittman said. "So there will be a point in time where we move him back up there [to nickel] and put Slush back at safety some and things of that nature. Yeah, it's just kind of a rotation right now that we're trying to figure out the best place for the team for where these guys are playing."