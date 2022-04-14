Desha County woman fatally shot at her home, authorities say

A Desha County woman was fatally shot at her home Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Joan Lemonds, 68, was pronounced dead shortly before 1 p.m., according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

The Desha County sheriff’s office has arrested a man who is being held, pending the filing of formal charges, the release states.

Authorities said the shooting occurred inside the residence, located west of Watson 1769 Arkansas 277, and was preceded by what a neighbor described as an argument between Lemonds and the suspected gunman.

Special agents with the state police criminal investigation division are continuing their investigation. The agency is also keeping the Desha County prosecuting attorney updated on the physical evidence recovered and statements provided by witnesses so far, according to the release.