District faulted by PTO for plan

Members of Pine Bluff High School's parent-teacher organization, or PTO, say some of the solutions Superintendent Barbara Warren offered to restructure the district are problematic.

The PTO on Tuesday posted on its Facebook page an open letter addressed to Warren and carbon-copied to Arkansas Department of Education Commissioner Johnny Key and dated April 7. The organization listed "lack of transparency from district administration," "abandonment of the current site of PBHS," "'temporary' transfer of PBHS scholars to Jack Robey,""relocation of Pine Bluff High School" and "appointment of a local school board" among points of concern, and also proposed solutions to declining enrollment, staffing shortages and safety, suggesting all high school students can attend the present PBHS campus and a strategic plan for rebuilding it will address safety.

Warren and state education leaders proposed temporarily relocating Pine Bluff High School to Jack Robey Junior High School in order to place students in a more secure area, following a number of acts of violence on and around the high school campus, which has multiple open points of entry. The Education Department, which supervises Warren and the Pine Bluff School District, has yet to decide whether a new high school for which the state approved funding last August will be built at the site or at the former Belair Elementary School on Commerce Road.

District leaders say the project would be tabled until a school board is appointed. State deputy education commissioner Stacy Smith said last week a limited-authority board could go into effect as early as the start of the fall 2022 semester.

"As parental involvement is necessary for the success of our scholars, we are requesting that one position on the appointed board be reserved for the President of the Parent-Teacher Organization," the letter leads, referring to Trammell Howell, who signed it.

The PTO posted the open letter Tuesday, a day after gunshots were fired near PBHS. A juvenile was detained for questioning, according to police.

"The gun incident near the Pine Bluff High School campus this week highlights the need for more family and community engagement," Key said, asked to respond to the letter. "I welcome collaborative engagement from parents in developing solutions to the safety concerns, as well as the district's efforts to improve academic outcomes."

Key and other district leaders were invited to a town hall on the state of K-12 education in Pine Bluff that will start at 6 tonight at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's STEM Conference Center.

State Sen. Stephanie Flowers and Reps. Ken Ferguson, Vivian Flowers and Mike Holcomb, all from Pine Bluff, will host the town hall. Kymara Seals will moderate with Howell, Arkansas Education Association Interim Director Liz Picone, and high school students Kee'Darie Bush of Pine Bluff, Denim Banks of Watson Chapel and Jerimiah Warrior of Dollarway serving as panelists, according to a poster.

The organization expressed frustration over an alleged lack of transparency and "non-existent communication," which members say makes a coordinated effort to improve the high school experience "almost impossible." The club says it is often unaware of public meetings and rarely called for input concerning children's education.

"Our inquiries are not to undermine your authority or impede progress but rather the contrary," the letter reads. "We aim to support your endeavors to better our district when they align with the best interests of our scholars."

PTO members proposed the district "upgrade, secure, restructure and utilize" the present high school campus, adding they find that remodeling existing structures, building new ones and demolishing others would adequately use funds toward the project.

"It is a fact that vacant buildings and open campuses are breeding grounds for criminal activity," the letter reads.

The organization cited a recent study of the district's facilities in saying PBHS is the only campus that could house all students in grades 9-12. The district presently operates two high schools, acquiring Dollarway High School after the July 1 annexation of the Dollarway School District.

The PTO also accused district administration of "denying our scholars fundamental rights of passage and experiences common to high school students due to limited resources and what we have found to be a lack of empathy from our leadership," but did not give examples. Key did not respond to that accusation.

The PTO also echoed a suggestion Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley highlighted in another open letter released last week, that the district take advantage of a resurging downtown that has new facilities such as a library and aquatic center.

"The students and staff of Pine Bluff High School deserve a safe, modern, and aesthetically pleasing campus that meets their educational and extracurricular needs while preserving its rich history," the letter reads.