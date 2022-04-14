EDITORIAL: Backfire

Since this column isn't a part of the Russian media, we can say it: Vladimir Putin's decision to go to war in Ukraine has backfired. Even if he ends up smothering his neighbor in the long run, his bullying has hurt his other goals.

One of those goals, certainly, was to get Ukraine's government, Ukraine's people and Ukraine's assets. He may yet succeed in that much. But one of his goals, as reported by the Western media all along, was to warn off the West about all this expansion of NATO since 1991. And to come no farther. In fact, start thinking about retreat, you Yanks and Brits.

Word came this past week, however, that Finland and Sweden are sending out feelers to NATO capitals, inquiring about how to best inch closer to the alliance, if not to become full members. After all, if Putin and his army can invade a non-aligned neighbor like Ukraine, what's to keep him from reaching out toward the Baltic Sea?

CNN reports that the prime ministers of Sweden and Finland held a joint news conference this week, and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said the decision about whether to formally ask for membership in NATO would be made soon.

"We need to have a view on the future, and we are using this time to analyze and also build common views on the future when it comes to security," Prime Minister Marin said. "I won't give any kind of timetable when we will make our decisions, but I think it will happen quite fast. Within weeks, not within months."

For her part, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said that "the security landscape has completely changed" after Russia's invasion and "given this situation, we have to really think through what is best for Sweden and our security and our peace in this new situation.

"This is a very important time in history. There is a before and after 24th of February."

Luke McGee's CNN analysis says public opinion in both countries has flipped since Russia's invasion, aka Putin's War. When a hungry bear is on the loose, people tend to think about their safety. And when a hungry bear is also wounded and maybe confused, the more allies you can get alongside you (with guns), the better. No telling how angry and crazy the bear could become:

"Given that Putin started his war demanding that NATO roll its borders back to where they were in the 1990s, the fact [expansion into Finland and Sweden] is even being considered represents a diplomatic disaster for Moscow. And if Finland in particular were to join, Putin would find Russia suddenly sharing an additional 830-mile border with NATO."

Come to think, backfires sound an awfully lot like gun shots, don't they?