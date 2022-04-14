EDITORIAL: New York minute

For some reason, we can't shake the feeling that, as bad as it was, it could have been much worse.

When the stories first started coming over the wire about the shootings on a Brooklyn subway, during rush hour, with possible bombs being discovered, we were reminded of the Boston Marathon explosions. And how many casualties they produced. And kept an eye on the number of dead coming from this latest act.

It turns out that nearly 30 people had to be treated at hospitals--for gunshots, smoke inhalation, injuries from being trampled by the fleeing crowd--but no deaths. Yet.

The latest report was that five people were still considered to be in critical condition. The paper said authorities found a handgun at the scene, along with a hatchet, detonated and undetonated smoke grenades, gasoline, and a key to a U-Haul. "Investigators believe the weapon jammed, preventing the suspect from continuing to fire."

Heavens, yes, this could have been worse for New York City. And the rest of us. And we are reminded of the lyrics to a song by Don Henley called "New York Minute," and its advice:

Lying here in the darkness

Hear the sirens wail

Somebody going to emergency

Somebody's going to jail

You find somebody to love

in this world

You better hang on tooth and nail

The wolf is always at the door ... .