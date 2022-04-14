Flash floods, wind rip trail through state

One woman died Wednesday when a tree fell onto a mobile home in Cleveland County as severe weather made its way through Arkansas, with high winds and flash flooding damaging property across central and southeastern parts of the state.

Nearly all of the tree damage was caused by straight line winds or ground saturation, with the exception of a possible funnel spotted in Mississippi County late afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock. Another possible funnel was spotted near West Memphis, but little to no damage had been reported in the area by late evening, the weather service said.

Cleveland County Emergency Manager Stephen McClellan said the sheriff's office received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m. of a victim trapped by a tree in the 300 Block of E. Sixth Street in Rison.

Personnel from the sheriff's office, the office of emergency management, the Rison Fire Department and an ambulance responded to the scene and found find the victim, a 20-year-old woman, dead.

McClellan said the woman had been married a month to the day.

"It is a sad story," he said.

McClellan said the wind had already started to slow by the time the tree fell. He said it's possible the ground was so saturated by that point that the wind caused the tree to fall.

There were reports of numerous trees down in Cleveland County after storms rolled through south-central Arkansas, McClellan said. He said the county's road department was working on clearing trees that were blocking roadways.

Fallen trees also caused damage in other parts of the state, including the Little Rock area, which saw straight line winds that reached up to 70 miles per hour, according to National Weather Service officials.

The Little Rock Zoo will be closed today after straight line winds knocked down fences and toppled trees that caused structural damage to multiple buildings, zoo Director Susan Altrui said Wednesday.

No animals or people were injured during the storm, Altrui said.

"That is the great thing about our staff. They are very quick to react," Altrui said. "We actually prepare and do weather drills like this. We are are fortunate we didn't have any animals or humans harmed."

The zoo sent out a release Wednesday with a photo of staff waiting out the storm indoors with penguins running around an enclosure.

A restroom across from the zoo's tiger habitat received significant damage, Altrui said. A covering on the amphitheater also was destroyed, and the reptile house had a hole in it from a tree that fell.

Most the damage to buildings and fencing were in general service areas and did not damage any animal habitats, she said. Altrui said staff will need some time to clear the trees, including some that are crossing walkways.

The fallen trees will be cut up and used to enrich animal habitats at the zoo, Altrui said.

"Our bears will get some new furniture in their habitat," she said. "They will have some new things to play with."

Another attraction in eastern Arkansas also was damaged when the storm struck a house in Crittenden County that was used in the 2003 John Grisham movie, "A Painted House," according to tweet from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.

The social media post showed photos of the house with portions of the tin roof pealed back. The house was moved to Lepanto by a local family and used as a museum.

According to the CALS Encyclopedia of Arkansas, the house was made for the film to use as a prop.

An Osceola business also was damaged in Mississippi County, according to emergency manager Wayne Reynolds, and two schools no longer in use were damaged in Etowah and Dyess.

Reynolds said Wednesday evening that deputies from the Mississippi County sheriff's office were driving the county assessing damage.

A rain storm in Northwest Arkansas also led to four people having to be rescued after being stranded at Lost Valley, according to a release from Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler. The release said the group had been hiking the popular trail and were headed back to the trailhead when the torrential rainstorm struck.

One member of the party was ahead of the rest of the group and made it across Clark Creek, but flash-flooding trapped the other hikers on the opposite side. One of the hikers was carrying a 5-month-old baby.

Deputies, a National Park Service ranger and a local volunteer swift water rescue expert responded to the area. Deputies deployed throw bags and set up a rope line, and one of the deputies -- who is also a swift water rescue technician -- crossed the flooded creek and assisted the hikers safely across. No injuries were reported.

The storms knocked out power for many as the front pushed its way across the state. Entergy Arkansas reported approximately 24,000 customers were without power Wednesday afternoon, including more than 4,000 in Pulaski County.

Power had been restored to most of those areas by Wednesday evening. Entergy reported 3,174 customers without power at 10:45 p.m., with the highest numbers in Garland (516), Ouachita (481) and Arkansas (432) counties.

Wednesday's weather followed an eventful night of storms Monday.

The National Weather Service confirmed four EF-1 tornadoes touched down Monday in Sebastian, Franklin, Logan and Faulkner counties, causing minor damage in each of the counties.

In some places, hail that reached the size of golf balls and softballs caused more significant damage.