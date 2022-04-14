Former Springdale school employee arrested for theft

SPRINGDALE -- A former School District employee was arrested last month in connection with the theft of nearly $100,000 worth of HVAC units and systems bought for the district.

Jared Cleveland, district superintendent, said during a discussion of the district's 2021 audit report at Tuesday's School Board meeting that an employee -- identified in circuit court records as Jorge Vargas -- had resigned from his district job and was arrested in connection with the theft case.

Vargas, 44, was hired by the district on Feb. 6, 2017, and worked there until Sept. 23, according to information from the district.

He was booked into the Washington County jail on March 18 on a warrant for theft of property. Jail records showed he was released the same day on $2,500 bond.

A jury trial in the case is set for June 28 before Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor.

According to the affidavit for the warrant, Vargas was promoted to the lead technician position in June 2019. After his promotion, other employees began questioning the amount of time he spent working for the district and on Sept. 17, 2021, a GPS tracking device was placed in the district vehicle Vargas used.

The tracking device showed Vargas at locations not related to his work for the district while he was still on the clock, including extended periods of time at his residence, according to the affidavit.

On Sept. 22, the device showed Vargas at a residence in Rogers and Jeremy White, the district's maintenance director, went to the address and saw Vargas installing an HVAC unit. According to the affidavit, Vargas said he had been working while on the clock for the district, and on Sept. 23, Vargas returned to the school and brought back some equipment, valued at about $9,900. In a conversation that same day with Kelly Hayes, deputy superintendent, Vargas resigned from his job with the district and said he had taken about 10 HVAC units from the district since August 2019.

According to the audit, Vargas purchased HVAC systems on behalf of the district, then installed the systems at jobs associated with his personal HVAC business.

Hayes told the School Board on Tuesday the district has taken steps to prevent such thefts. Hayes said after any purchases of the type made by Vargas, a different district employee will inspect the work the equipment is bought for.