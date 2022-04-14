Get to know: 4-star WR target Joshua Manning

Four-star receiver Joshua Manning plans to visit Arkansas on April 18 and when he does, his mother will return to her old stomping grounds.
His mother, Roxanne Manning, played basketball for the Razorbacks in 1994-95.
Manning, 6-3, 190 pounds, of Lee’s Summit, Mo., has offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Northwestern, Illinois, Washington, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State and other programs.
On3.com rates Manning the No. 42 receiver and No. 272 overall prospect in the nation.
He had 69 catches for 900 yards and 11 touchdowns, and 12 carries for 64 yards as a junior.
Nickname: Josh
Favorite thing about playing receiver: Scoring
Coach Kenny Guiton is: One of the best receiver coaches in the nation
If I couldn’t play football, I would want to star in: Track
I’m happiest when: I’m playing football
My mom is always on me to: Do the dishes
Favorite NFL player: Justin Jefferson
Favorite music: Rod Wave is my favorite rapper
Must-watch TV: I don’t watch TV
Love or hate roller coasters: Hate
How would you spend $1 million: Invest
My two pet peeves are: Chewing out loud and being late
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: The president, because why not?
I will never ever eat: Chili
Favorite junk food: BBQ Lays
My favorite sweet tooth craving is: Skittles
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Frog legs
My dream date: My girlfriend
I’m terrified of: Worms
Dog or cat person: Dog person, because they are better
Hobbies: Video games, working out
One thing I could not live without is: My phone
Best advice I’ve received: What goes around comes around
Role model and why: My dad, because he takes care of our family
Three words to describe me: Hardworking, boring, nice