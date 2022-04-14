Get to know: 4-star WR target Joshua Manning

Four-star receiver Joshua Manning plans to visit Arkansas on April 18 and when he does, his mother will return to her old stomping grounds.

His mother, Roxanne Manning, played basketball for the Razorbacks in 1994-95.

Manning, 6-3, 190 pounds, of Lee’s Summit, Mo., has offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Northwestern, Illinois, Washington, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State and other programs.

On3.com rates Manning the No. 42 receiver and No. 272 overall prospect in the nation.

He had 69 catches for 900 yards and 11 touchdowns, and 12 carries for 64 yards as a junior.

Nickname: Josh

Favorite thing about playing receiver: Scoring

Coach Kenny Guiton is: One of the best receiver coaches in the nation

If I couldn’t play football, I would want to star in: Track

I’m happiest when: I’m playing football

My mom is always on me to: Do the dishes

Favorite NFL player: Justin Jefferson

Favorite music: Rod Wave is my favorite rapper

Must-watch TV: I don’t watch TV

Love or hate roller coasters: Hate

How would you spend $1 million: Invest

My two pet peeves are: Chewing out loud and being late

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: The president, because why not?

I will never ever eat: Chili

Favorite junk food: BBQ Lays

My favorite sweet tooth craving is: Skittles

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Frog legs

My dream date: My girlfriend

I’m terrified of: Worms

Dog or cat person: Dog person, because they are better

Hobbies: Video games, working out

One thing I could not live without is: My phone

Best advice I’ve received: What goes around comes around

Role model and why: My dad, because he takes care of our family

Three words to describe me: Hardworking, boring, nice