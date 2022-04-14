



Happy birthday (Apr. 14): Implausible happenings blossom in your life, so don't limit your wishing to that which seems reasonable. You'll be dealing in realms that don't exist at the time of this reading, so send your hopes to the stars and your plans to the outer edges, and keep pushing. New scenes are painted with the vitality of your passion.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You've tried to slot someone into a pattern that suited you, and it worked for a while, but ultimately each must answer to individual needs ... an inevitability of life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): People can be unpredictable, erratic and irresponsible. That doesn't make them less lovable to you, but it does mean you'll have to think ahead or work around them to achieve your desired outcome.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You will avoid the frustration that inevitably comes with not getting what you want by simply not wanting it. Your cosmic gift of the day is the amazing ability to just drop it and instead desire something right within reach.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): No one learns alone. "Self-taught" is a myth. Learning begins by watching, listening to and following the teacher. Today's teacher could be a book, a principal or an unfolding event. You'll soak up all you need to know.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You usually don't like it when people who don't need help ask for it anyway. But who has the time to make sure each request is legit? Today it won't matter. You'll help others and you're the one who will end up feeling lucky.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your problems are not to blame for what ails you. Rather, these complications are what will make you into a more creative and resourceful person. The things you must do to survive and thrive will be the source of your strength.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Those who make excuses or assign blame deprive themselves of the chance to learn the right way to do a task. You recognize this in others and avoid making the same mistake.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Out of modesty and social grace, you don't always highlight your accomplishments and all you've got going on. However, right now there's someone near who will benefit from your work. So, talk it up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Growth takes time, but it doesn't take forever. You've been patient, nurturing and positive, yet things haven't formed to the shape you needed them to be. Nothing is so essential you can't let it go. Start over new.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The task at hand is something you would do even if you were not paid to. Even so, don't offer to do it for free. People will value it better if they pay for it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Whatever you're working with, make it your own. Forget about what a thing was designed to do. What do you need it to do? You'll get completely original results because you're not bound to the rules.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): To live in harmony is as much about hitting the right tones as it is about getting the timing right. You pace yourself to strike the right mood with the right moment.

THOUGHTS FOR A MARS PASSAGE

As Mars crosses into ethereal Pisces, try this one on: Nothing is indispensable. Everything can be released. With this attitude, you won’t be so worried about loss that you cling to things. Because you don’t hold on too tightly to any relationship or material item, everything breathes. All ties are loose enough to blow in the breeze of freedom.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: “Little Miss Sunshine” star Abigail Breslin is among the youngest actors to be nominated for an Academy Award. Breslin has Mars and Saturn in Aries as well, indicating great stores of strength and energy. Her Pisces moon is the perfect placement for a serious actress and Mercury in Taurus lends the grounding necessary for successful living through stardom. Look for Breslin in the comedy/horror film “Slayers.”



