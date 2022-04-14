• Nathan Rodney Nelson was sentenced to two years in prison by a North Dakota court after he stole 70 golf carts across six states, carting them away on a trailer and often selling them online for the bargain price of $2,500 as he struggled to keep his home-inspection business afloat.

• Delbert Hosemann, Mississippi's lieutenant governor, said, "This is part of building our culture, to have a place where our men and women and our children will come back and want to live" as plans were announced for LeFleur's Bluff State Park in Jackson to be outfitted with an adventure trail, a bridge connecting four museums, a pavilion and a redeveloped golf park.

• Tracey Cook of the University System of Georgia hailed "a huge win for students" as a boost in state funding prompted the regents to approve tuition and fee schedules that will save students an average of 7.6%.

• Roger Corcoran, police chief of Central, La., got the City Council to OK the purchase of nine cameras as he plans to install one at every entrance to the city, taking pictures of every license plate and running them through a national database.

• John Cooper, mayor of Nashville, Tenn., says he'll sign an executive order making Juneteenth a paid holiday for city employees after a proposal to do so statewide stalled in the General Assembly.

• Carlos Boyrie-Laboy, a former Puerto Rico police officer, was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to break into homes to steal cash, fireworks and electronic equipment from people who are alleged to have been selling such items illegally.

• Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore state's attorney, announced her reelection bid under the cloud of a federal indictment as prosecutors accuse her of perjury when she applied for early withdrawals from her city retirement savings and of false statements on loan applications to buy a pair of Florida properties.

• Jason Williams, New Orleans district attorney, faces trial in a federal tax case in which he and his law partner are accused of conspiring to cheat on Williams' taxes for five years, inflating business deductions by $700,000.

• Robert Williams of St. Louis lost his fortune, a Maserati Levante and a Jaguar F-Pace and was sentenced to 10 years and five months in prison for obtaining $2.7 million in federal coronavirus aid by filing about 30 fraudulent applications and charging a fee to help other people file a couple dozen more.