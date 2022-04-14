Jacksonville police officer’s comment about murder defendant during testimony leads to mistrial

Testimony by a Jacksonville police officer that murder defendant James Anthony Dokes "is known for violence" forced a judge to declare a mistrial Wednesday at his lawyers' request.

The statement was made Tuesday by officer Tamara Creer, the prosecution's first witness, and Dokes' attorneys immediately requested Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson to end the proceedings with a mistrial, saying the testimony had unfairly made their client look bad before the jury, damaging his presumption of innocence and violating his right to a fair trial.

Johnson declined to declare a mistrial at that moment, instead telling the nine-woman, three-man jury they should disregard the remark. But the judge reconsidered after further argument by Dokes' public defender Colleen Barnhill, also acceding to a defense request to reduce Dokes' bail from $150,000 to $50,000.

The judge scheduled Dokes' retrial for August.

Dokes, 49, is accused of fatally bludgeoning his 45-year-old girlfriend, Vinolya Ann "Vino" Myers, at their shared home on Pike Avenue. His lawyers said the death of the mother of two was a "terrible tragedy" brought on by a "horrific accident," telling jurors prosecutors could not prove Dokes killed her.

The defense did not describe what that accident could be, but repeatedly solicited witness testimony about how Myers, the night before she died, had been so drunk and belligerent during a birthday party for Dokes that she had to be pulled off a chain link fence she'd tried to climb and attempted to throw a chair at someone.

Prosecutors said no one at the party saw Myers get hurt and that Dokes had cleaned up their home before investigators could get a search warrant.

Dokes has been jailed since his July 2020 arrest, about eight hours after Jacksonville police, alerted by Dokes' sister, found Myers unconscious, bleeding and barely breathing, suffering from extensive head injuries, about a half-hour before sunrise.

Dokes' sister and brother had first considered driving the injured woman to the hospital themselves but almost immediately gave up that plan and called an ambulance upon seeing the extent of her injuries. Dokes had called his siblings to help Myers but declined his brother's suggestion that Dokes call police.

Police had to track down Dokes to arrest him. Creer made the statement about Dokes' reputation with police while responding to a question by senior deputy prosecutor Jeanna Sherrill about why Creer had not approached Dokes' home alone and instead waited for backup while police were searching for Dokes. Prosecutors said Dokes' brother had warned Creer about him.

The trial ended with prosecutors about half finished presenting evidence after calling six witnesses. The first day of trial ended with Cynthia Harbour, a detective who described for jurors how she collected evidence in the Dokes residence, locating blood spots and smears, along with blood-marked clothing and other materials in the living room, bathroom/laundry and bedroom of the 670- square-foot home.

Harbour was supposed to complete her testimony Wednesday.

Harbour told jurors Tuesday that the house initially appeared tidy but she then saw a flamingo throw pillow placed upside down on a couch. Telling jurors she would never place a pillow that way, Harbour said she looked closer at the furniture, discovering glass beads under the cushions that appeared to have come from a nearby floral arrangement.

That discovery led her to locate a bottle of hydrogen peroxide, an antiseptic and bleaching agent, in the room, as well as blood spots on the floor, some of which looked like something had been wiped through them, she told jurors. In a bedroom, there was a large pile of clothes and other items, much of it blood-marked, Harbour testified, further telling jurors how she found similarly stained pillow cushions and a bleach bottle.

On a pair of "tiny tiny" white pants, Harbor said she saw the bloody imprint of a left hand, too large to belong to someone who would wear pants that small.

During the course of the trial, prosecutors repeatedly drew attention to the size difference between Dokes, said to be 5-6 and 145 pounds at the time of the arrest, and Myers, whom Harbour said weighed 96 pounds and stood 4-8.

Dokes' defenders, in turn, regularly emphasized Dokes' few injuries, a scrape on his upper lip and some scratches on his neck, compared to the massive head trauma suffered by Myers.

The defense also had wanted to tell jurors about Myers' history of domestic violence, which the prosecution argued should not matter since Dokes was not claiming self-defense.

Prosecutors already had a setback in the case with the January death of a neighbor, 58-year-old Frank Lynn Brooks Sr., who police reported as seeing Dokes beat a woman bloody and then throw her off the front porch.

According to prosecutors, Dokes first told police that Myers had drunkenly fallen off his front porch while denying he had done anything to hurt her. They said Dokes changed his story to say he didn't remember how she was hurt after police confronted him with Brooks' account.

Court records show that Dokes' two 1993 convictions for residential burglary meant that a guilty verdict for first-degree murder would have resulted in an automatic life sentence.

His only prior conviction for violence in Pulaski County came in July 1998 when he was convicted of misdemeanor criminal trespass and felony second-degree battery by a Pulaski County jury that acquitted him of the more serious charges of sexual abuse and residential burglary.

The charges were based on accusations that he'd forced his way into the Jacksonville home of a girlfriend, in July 1996, groping her and cutting her with a knife.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.