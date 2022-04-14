Judge OKs Pine Bluff attorney to be placed on ballot for judicial election

Pine Bluff attorney Sandra Young Harris will be on the ballot next month in Jefferson and Lincoln counties as a candidate to replace retiring Circuit Judge Leon Jamison unless the Arkansas Supreme Court says differently.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Alice Gray ruled Wednesday that Harris, 68, must be placed on the ballot for the race. Harris had accidentally filed to run for a nonexistent judicial race, despite months of campaigning and fundraising for the contest to succeed Jamison.

No one disputes she made a mistake or questions her qualifications for office.

In announcing her decision, the judge told lawyers for the parties that she looked to guidance from a 2020 state Supreme Court ruling cited by Harris and her attorney, Austin Porter Jr., in which justices recognized that qualified candidates have a "fundamental right" to run for office. Gray said the high court further stated that when such an inherent right is at stake, the laws must be given "liberal construction in favor of the citizen to exercise the right."

Harris signed up for 11th West Judicial Circuit, Division 4, sub-district 11.2, while the actual race is 11th West Judicial Circuit, Division 4, sub-district 11.1. The judge noted that Harris' application carried the correct court division for the judicial race.

Harris, who paid a $7,000 filing fee to run, sued state and local election authorities last month after officials refused to certify her candidacy.

State election officials said they could not certify Harris as a candidate for an election that was not happening, did not have the power to assume what her intentions were when she filed for office, and couldn't change her candidacy application themselves.

Harris also had complained that election authorities waited too long to inform her about the mistake on her application, an error officials said they had no way to detect until after the weeklong filing period ended March 1.

Lawyers for the election defendants, who indicated an appeal would be forthcoming, had called for the suit to be thrown out, partially on practical grounds since about 600 absentee ballots have been mailed out to military voters overseas and all of the early-voting ballots have already been printed. They are scheduled to be mailed out at the end of the month, with early voting beginning May 9.

There was also testimony that voting machines will have to be reprogrammed and re-calibrated, with questions about whether all of the tasks necessary to prepare for an election could be completed to meet state and federal deadlines.

Attorneys further argued Harris had waited too long to have a hearing on the lawsuit, and that the absentee voters who will have to get a second ballot run the risk of committing a felony if they vote twice, even by mistake.

Statewide, circuit and district judges are elected during the May 24 primary, unless there is a runoff, which will be decided in the November elections.

The sole candidate for Jamison's seat had been retired pro football player Jackie Harris, 54, a former attorney for Jefferson County and the city of Gould.