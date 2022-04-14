Kershaw removed after seven perfect innings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Clayton Kershaw was in prime form -- call it perfect -- in his season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers, leaving no concern about his health after facing no resistance from the Minnesota Twins.

When the time came for Manager Dave Roberts to relieve him, Kershaw didn't put up a fight, either.

Kershaw took a perfect game through seven innings for the Dodgers until he was pulled after 80 pitches, dominating the Twins with 13 strikeouts in 21 batters during a 7-0 victory on Wednesday.

"Those are selfish goals. We're trying to win. That's really all we're here for," Kershaw said.

Roberts consulted with Kershaw after the sixth, and the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner told him his preference: one more inning with an 85-pitch limit.

"I would have loved to have stayed, but bigger things, man, bigger things," Kershaw said.

So on a the gray, windy, 38-degree afternoon at Target Field, Alex Vesia entered for the eighth to boos from the blue-clad Dodgers fans in the crowd of 17,101. Vesia gave up Minnesota's first and only hit, a one-out single by Gary Sanchez.

Cody Bellinger, Gavin Lux and Austin Barnes hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the eighth against reliever Dereck Rodriguez, who made his Twins debut.

Chris Paddack had a rough first start with the Twins, too, less than a week after he was acquired in a trade with the Padres. He lasted four innings, with six hits and three runs allowed.

Justin Turner hit a two-run single in the first, Trea Turner had a sacrifice fly in the second and Max Muncy went deep in the ninth for the Dodgers, who won a 7-2 game the night before that was paused for 11/2 hours due to rain and ended after midnight.

BREWERS 4, ORIOLES 2 Kolten Wong tripled in the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, and Milwaukee squeezed past Baltimore.

GUARDIANS 7, REDS 3 Jose Ramirez homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Owen Miller hit two home runs and Cleveland beat Cincinnati for its fourth consecutive win.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, ASTROS 2 (10) Ketel Marte had the game-ending sacrifice fly in the 10th inning after Seth Beer tied it with a single as Arizona rallied to beat Houston and snapped a four-game skid despite leaving 14 runners on base.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 9, PHILLIES 6 Pete Alonso drove in five runs with a home run and two doubles, Max Scherzer (2-0) settled in after working out of an early jam and New York beat Philadelphia.

NATIONALS 3, BRAVES 1 Josiah Gray (1-1) allowed one hit in five scoreless innings, and Washington beat Max Fried (0-2) and Atlanta, taking two of three games in the series and dropping the World Series champions to 3-4 on their opening homestand.

PIRATES 6, CUBS 2 Ben Gamel hit a three-run home run in the first inning, Ke'Bryan Hayes went 4 for 4 a day after getting a $70 million, eight-year contract and Pittsburgh beat Chicago.

GIANTS 2, PADRES 1 Logan Webb (1-0) pitched four-hit ball over eight innings and Luke Williams doubled home the only runs he needed as San Francisco edged San Diego.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 6, YANKEES 4 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shook off a bloody gash on his right ring finger to hit three home runs, including two off ace Gerrit Cole, and Toronto beat New York.

WHITE SOX 6, MARINERS 4 Tim Anderson doubled, homered and drove in three runs as Chicago won its fourth consecutive game by beating Seattle.

RED SOX 9, TIGERS 7 Jackie Bradley, Kike Hernandez and Rafael Devers hit consecutive RBI doubles in the fourth inning and Boston held on against Detroit.

ATHLETICS 4, RAYS 2 Frankie Montas pitched neatly into the seventh inning, Sean Murphy hit a three-run home run, and Oakland beat Tampa Bay.

