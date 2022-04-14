Kirby’s arsenal on point in win





The ball deflected off the inside of George Kirby's left leg, careening toward the Arkansas Travelers' shortstop, who collected the grounder and threw to first for the final out of the second inning.

Kirby turned toward his dugout and tapped the inside of his calf as if to say, "We're good."

There weren't a whole lot of balls on the ground for the Travs to deal with Wednesday night, though, as they rode Kirby's strong home 2022 debut to an 8-0 victory against the Springfield Cardinals on Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The sport's No. 12 prospect, per Baseball America, was in control throughout his 5 innings of work, striking out 8 on 76 pitches while allowing 2 hits.

The Travs turned a 2-0 game into a rout in the bottom of the eighth, scoring six runs on five hits, long after Kirby had exited.

"It starts with mixing his pitches really well," Travs Manager Collin Cowgill said after Wednesday's win. "He was using his slider really effectively and he's got a steady four-pitch mix. ... When he has all four working and he's locating the way he's capable of, he's really tough to hit."

Kirby, the Seattle Mariners' first-round pick in 2019, has a 2.55 ERA in 25 pro starts, starting last season at High-A Everett before making the jump to North Little Rock.

In that time, he's twice had the benefit of working with Travs pitching coach Sean McGrath, who joined the Mariners' organization after two years at Elon -- where he served as Kirby's college pitching coach.

But the pair's relationship dates back even further. McGrath was on staff at Iona College -- located about a half-hour north of New York City -- and frequently made the nine-mile trip to Kirby's Rye High School to scout some of his teammates.

"He was a little bit above our pay grade," McGrath said of Kirby at the time. "I thought it was a very real possibility that he could be a version of what he is today. What I didn't know is all the intangibles that he has -- he's perhaps the most coordinated guy I've met."

McGrath says Kirby is probably the Travs' best golfer and can throw a football 40 yards left-handed.

But the 6-4 right-hander is at his best with a baseball. On Wednesday night, Kirby's command wasn't his sharpest against the Cardinals with just 48 strikes. Yet he had his full arsenal working -- a fastball that touched 98 mph to go with a curveball, slider and changeup.

Kirby once hit 102 mph last season and he's averaged nearly 11 strikeouts per nine innings as a professional.

The difference between 2021 and 2022, however, has been not relying solely on the heater.

"Last year, the slider was a bit of a work in progress. We're trying to get a little more sweep on it," Cowgill said. "One point of emphasis we had with him in spring training was to use all of his other weapons."

There was some thought in March that Kirby, 24, might make the big-league roster right out of camp. He battled throughout with former Trav Matt Brash, who ended up grabbing the Mariners' fifth rotation spot.

Competition between the pair wasn't anything new. Kirby and Brash began last season together on the Everett roster with 2020 first-round pick Emerson Hancock, current Travs starter Levi Stoudt and No. 83 prospect Brandon Williamson, who is now with the Cincinnati Reds organization.

"Iron sharpens iron, and these guys feed off each other," Cowgill said. "When one of them's on the bump, there's no bigger fan than the other guys in [the dugout]."

McGrath might be an even bigger supporter of Kirby, having seen his progression up close from high school to college to multiple minor-league levels.

The type of bond McGrath and Kirby share is rare. Coaching, especially at the minor-league level, often means an itinerant lifestyle.

But the two have been on their respective journeys together -- from New York to North Carolina to Washington and now Arkansas -- and the result is a relationship uncommon between coach and player.

"These last couple of years, we have become more friends than anything," McGrath said. "We talk more freely, more openly about a range of things. Our relationship has grown. ... I'm just here to support him and help him keep going in a straight line."





The Seattle Mariners selected pitcher George Kirby in the first round of the 2019 major league draft. Kirby is back with the Arkansas Travelers after finishing last season in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)





