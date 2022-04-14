Cartoon was not true

I was under the impression that the Democrat-Gazette was about reporting "unbiased news" and letting the readers decide for themselves. I do understand that political cartoons are one person's opinion, but when John Deering's cartoon of April 12 is simply not true, why is it allowed?

The Florida bill is not about whether or not someone can say "gay." It is about whether or not you can teach sexualization to kids in elementary school.

I am all about freedom of speech, but I guess in the words of George Costanza, "It's not a lie if you believe it!"

TOM GOBLE

Maumelle

Threat to the republic

There is a war raging in Ukraine. This war was started by a despot with a narcissistic attitude who is using his power to rebuild what was illegitimate in the first place, the so-called Soviet Union. He has stopped at nothing to use lies and misinformation to attempt to fog people's minds while cutting his own people off from knowing much about the war. Trouble is, his plans have failed, due to his horrendous miscalculations. The world has risen up against his worst intentions and is slowly isolating his country financially, while the Ukrainian people provide strong resistance.

There is also a war raging in the United States of America. It is similar in many ways to what is happening in Ukraine. A former president has captured minds and converted a political party to his beliefs, which are far from what most Americans believe. This is not the Republican Party of old, with its moral and legal mores in place, but a group of Trumpian RINOs. He has used the "great lie" over and over, despite legal rejection of his claims. If he succeeds in gaining office again, the United States may be in for an attack on every freedom that exists. He has already shown his contempt for our way of life and government through the attempted Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, which he supported and currently is being investigated for.

Citizens of the United States need to come together and resist any intrusion on our rights and freedom, just as the Ukrainian people are resisting the loss of their freedom. We need to become familiar with the voting laws and their changes in each state to ensure that we are able to vote and rid ourselves of those who support this threat to our republic.

GEORGE WILKEN

Little Rock

An injustice to voters

Recently a group of Republicans made changes to four voting regulations which were first not approved but then overturned, and a judge and our infamous attorney general sided with them. They are at this point law.

The act that was changed that I completely disagree with is where the signature on the absentee application/ballot has to agree with the voter's registration signature. This is an injustice to people who have aged or have health issues where their dominant arm and hand have been impaired.

My aging husband had a minor stroke in August 2021, and his signature has drastically changed. He cannot go to the polls and wait in line for any length of time, so absentee voting is the way he wants to vote, and has the past couple of elections. There is no way his absentee application/ballot would ever be approved. He served his country for 39 years and has always voted, but now he says "forget it."

The group that drafted the changes to four acts said it was to combat voter fraud. Arkansas has no voter fraud--oh yes, there is always going to be one or two who try to circumvent the law, but there is no widespread fraud. The drafters--along with judges and the attorney general--of the acts that were changed are someday going to be old and possibly have health issues that have changed their writing from when they registered.

I believe that to change a voter act that restricts who can vote is a crime.

BEVERLY ALBERSON

Maumelle

To a speedy recovery

Re Wally Hall: Snuck that health thing in at the end Wednesday, huh? Playing it smart to be in front of your own bus. Prayers that all goes well.

Send up a flag when you are all fixed up. We'll be right here waiting on those next paragraphs!

GWEN FULLEN

Arkadelphia