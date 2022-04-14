Little Rock man, accused of running drug ring, sentenced to 5 years

A Pulaski County man reputed to be the head of a drug ring that operated in Little Rock and surrounding areas was sentenced to five years in federal prison Wednesday after U.S. District Judge Brian Miller granted a downward variance in the guideline sentencing range.

Monterrio "Money" Fuller, 34, of Little Rock pleaded guilty last June to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana, for which he faced a maximum sentence of 20 years. In exchange for his guilty plea, Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Peters moved to dismiss two fentanyl distribution counts, a firearms count, and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.

Under federal sentencing guidelines, the recommended sentencing range for Fuller's offense was 70 months to 87 months in prison, a fine of $25,000 to $1 million, and supervised release for three years to life.

The drug ring that authorities said was run by Fuller was one of three operating in and around Central Arkansas that were broken up at about the same time. The other two, authorities said, were run by Desmond Kelley, 29, and Clifton Williams, 29, both of Little Rock.

Separate indictments in all three cases were handed up by a federal grand jury on the same day, Oct. 2, 2019, and accounted for a total of 39 people indicted on drug conspiracy counts related to distribution of fentanyl in central Arkansas.

Of Fuller's eight co-defendants, five have been sentenced to terms ranging from time served to four years in prison, and three are awaiting sentencing.

Fuller's attorney, Toney Baker Brasuell of Little Rock, asked Miller to consider cutting 10 months from the bottom end of the guideline range to settle on a sentence of 60 months in prison.

"Mr. Fuller is aware ... the court is going to send him to prison," Brasuell said, but added that his client's strong support from his family, his lack of criminal history and his excellent record while on pre-trial release were all strong indicators of Fuller's intent to go straight and to put his conviction behind him.

"He has a good support system," Brasuell said, pointing out numerous letters from Fuller's family and friends sent to Miller in support. "He can live a life one would expect him to live, would want him to live, that his mama would want him to live, his fiancee and his son would want him to live. He's going to get some punishment here today. ... The question is what is appropriate?"

Miller pointed out that Fuller spent three years before he was arrested with no job and no visible means of support, and that he was at the top of his criminal organization.

"Common sense tells me he was doing something to earn a living, and it was probably all of this before he ever got caught," Miller said. "The other hand is ... we have a person here who doesn't have very much criminal history. The stronger argument here for Mr. Fuller is that, OK, he did what he did, he's involved here and this is what he did, but he's somebody you can probably give five years and that's enough to show him that he needs to do something different."

Assistant U.S. Attorney John Ray White, who was standing in for Peters at the hearing, told Miller he had agreed to pass along her recommendation for a guideline sentence but he said after reviewing the support letters, "I can very well understand what the court is saying."

"See, I can go either way on this," Miller said. "Here's the thing, Mr. Fuller, I have people come in here sometimes saying I've never been involved in a crime. That works depending on the crime.

"If you were somebody standing on the street corner selling crack and you had a couple rocks in your pocket, that argument works more than if you're somebody at the high end of the drug conspiracy and you're ... moving pounds and pounds. Well, you can't very well say this is the first time I ever got caught so you should go light on me."

Even so, Miller said, Fuller's relative lack of criminal history provided a strong argument in favor of leniency, although the judge told him it could have been much different considering the deadly potency of the fentanyl Fuller was distributing.

"Fentanyl's deadly, far more deadly than most drugs," Miller said. "You could easily be sitting here charged with murder."

In a brief statement, Fuller apologized to his family, who he said, "didn't raise me to be this way," to his victims and to the court "for meeting you all under these circumstances."

"So your mama didn't raise you to be a dope head, is that right?" Miller asked Fuller.

"No sir," Fuller replied.

"So your mama raised you to be a good citizen, but at some point you decided I'm going to go deal dope because it's easier than doing all the things my mentors showed me," Miller said. "I know that the men you were around did not raise you to do this. ... This isn't how your family raised you. ... Don't apologize to the court. I do this for a living. ... This is my job, and I'm going to do my job as I see it's supposed to be done. I'm going to be fair, but don't apologize to me. Those people out there who still love you and support you, apologize to them."

In addition to 60 months in prison, Miller ordered Fuller to undergo substance abuse treatment and to serve three years on supervised release when he leaves prison.

As Fuller's shackles were reattached prior to his being escorted from the courtroom by federal marshals, he turned to his family sitting in the gallery, clasped his hands in front of him and with a smile said, "I love y'all."

"We love you too," several of his family called back to him before he was led from the courtroom.