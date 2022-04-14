Little Rock, Pine Bluff police to partner on inter-city crime prevention





Little Rock police will be working with Pine Bluff officers to step up intel-sharing between the two agencies hoping to prevent violent crime in Central Arkansas, the cities' mayors announced in a Wednesday morning news conference.

Law enforcement in both cities have noticed an overlap in the types of crimes and the people suspected of committing those crimes, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said, spurring them to redouble their efforts to help each other out.

"Little Rock is not alone in this fight," Scott said.

The announcement is in line with a mantra that Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington said is never far from her mind: "We are stronger together."

"We are approaching this partnership with that same spirit," Washington said.

Pine Bluff police personnel have joined briefings and the two agencies have exchanged details about suspects in crimes all along the so-called Interstate 530 corridor that is the major road link between the two cities, Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey said.

"Some of the same individuals who are causing problems in Pine Bluff are causing problems in Little Rock, and vice-versa," Humphrey said.

One notable case where there is a potential for overlap between the cities is the unsolved Jan. 28 homicide of Bradford Bankston of Pine Bluff in Little Rock near University Avenue and Interstate 630, Humphrey said.

The renewed partnership is "not a tactical effort" and will not affect the lives of everyday residents and commuters on I-530, Pine Bluff Deputy Chief Denise Richardson said. Rather, it is an intelligence-gathering effort.

Richardson said they noticed a "startling connection between violent gun crime" in the two cities. So far this year, Pine Bluff police have investigated nine homicides, she said.

Little Rock police were investigating their 19th homicide of 2022 on Tuesday, with Humphrey announcing at the news conference the Wednesday arrest of 17-year-old Freddrick Jackson in the death of 26-year-old Dolan Goff.

Those news conferences, which have been a weekly event at Little Rock City Hall since Feb. 16 aside from one off-week, will be scaled back to more in-depth monthly events, Scott said Wednesday.

The reason for this, Scott said, is that although the crime rate is still up compared to 2021 it is declining from highs in January and February.

"We are experiencing a downward trend in our violent crime," Scott said.

On the whole, violent crime in the city was up by 6% as of Monday, according to statistics released by the city. By comparison, for the week of Feb. 21, violent crime in the city was up 36% compared to those dates the year before. The weekly crime rate has trended down through March and into April.

In detail, homicides in the city were up 12% on Monday from the year before, with an increase of two, from 17 to 19.

Rape was down, from 60 in 2021 to 52 this year, a 13% decrease.

Robbery showed the highest jump -- 54% -- from 71 incidents to 109.

Aggravated assault edged up 3% from 2021, with 799 incidents this time last year compared to 825 so far in 2022.

Despite the relative dip in crime, Scott said the city will not let up on the policing efforts and community programs that he attributed with pulling the rate down.





Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey addresses media Wednesday in the rotunda in City Hall during the city’s weekly public safety update. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)





