Little Rock police arrest suspects in March, April killings

Little Rock police announced two arrests on Thursday night — a man charged with capital murder in the April 7 slaying of his girlfriend, and a suspect in a March 27 homicide that occurred about three-quarters of a mile away.

Officers arrested Nichalas Bates, 24, in the April 7 case, according to a Little Rock Police Department news release. Police said Bates is the primary suspect in the shooting death of Brittany Cottrell, 24, at 4808 Terra Vista Circle, about 2 miles northeast of the Interstate 30/South University Avenue interchange.

In a separate case, Little Rock police arrested Joseph Filani, 39, on Thursday, according to another news release.

Filani is now charged with capital murder in the March 27 shooting of Rayvon McDowell, 33, at 5718 Patterson Road, about three-quarters of a mile northeast of Cottrell's slaying.

Filani is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a certain person, the release states.