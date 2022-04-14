Sections
Little Rock police arrest teen in city’s 19th homicide of 2022

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:10 a.m.

A 17-year-old will face a murder charge after Little Rock Police arrested him in connection with a fatal shooting last week, the chief of police said Wednesday.

Police arrested Freddrick Jackson, 17, of Little Rock, in connection to the death of Dolan Goff, 26, Chief Keith Humphrey said during a news conference Wednesday morning.

Goff was found shot April 7 in the driver's seat of a pickup that had been struck by several bullets. He succumbed to his injuries late Monday, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

An officer arrested Jackson after 11 p.m. Tuesday at his listed address, 2717 Romine Road, according to an arrest report.

Jackson will be charged as an adult with felony first-degree murder.

Print Headline: LR teen charged in fatal shooting

