LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-LSU Game 1

by Andrew Joseph | Today at 6:11 p.m.
Arkansas starter Connor Noland delivers to the plate Friday, March 18, 2022, during the third inning of play against Kentucky at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/220319Daily/ for today's photo gallery..(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Pregame:

It is a sunny evening at Baum-Walker Stadium with a 10-mph breeze blowing in from right field.

After starting 4-0, the Hogs are 4-4 in their last eight league contests and lead the Western Division by one game.

 Four of Arkansas’ six all-time series victories against LSU have occurred in Fayetteville, including a series win at Baum-Walker Stadium in 2019. 

Probable starters: LSU RHP Ma’Khail Hilliard (3-0, 4.11 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (5-1, 2.61 ERA)  

Arkansas lineup:

3B Wallace

DH Slavens

RF Lanzilli

C Turner

CF Webb

2B Moore

SS Battles

1B Stovall

LF Gregory

