LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-LSU Game 1

Pregame:
It is a sunny evening at Baum-Walker Stadium with a 10-mph breeze blowing in from right field.
After starting 4-0, the Hogs are 4-4 in their last eight league contests and lead the Western Division by one game.
Four of Arkansas’ six all-time series victories against LSU have occurred in Fayetteville, including a series win at Baum-Walker Stadium in 2019.
Probable starters: LSU RHP Ma’Khail Hilliard (3-0, 4.11 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (5-1, 2.61 ERA)
Arkansas lineup:
3B Wallace
DH Slavens
RF Lanzilli
C Turner
CF Webb
2B Moore
SS Battles
1B Stovall
LF Gregory