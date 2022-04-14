LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-LSU Game 1

Pregame:

It is a sunny evening at Baum-Walker Stadium with a 10-mph breeze blowing in from right field.

After starting 4-0, the Hogs are 4-4 in their last eight league contests and lead the Western Division by one game.

Four of Arkansas’ six all-time series victories against LSU have occurred in Fayetteville, including a series win at Baum-Walker Stadium in 2019.

Probable starters: LSU RHP Ma’Khail Hilliard (3-0, 4.11 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (5-1, 2.61 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

3B Wallace

DH Slavens

RF Lanzilli

C Turner

CF Webb

2B Moore

SS Battles

1B Stovall

LF Gregory