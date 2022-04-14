Man faces capital murder charge in January killing, Little Rock police say

An 18-year-old man faces a capital murder charge in the January killing of Jadon Shackelford, Little Rock police said Thursday.

Jordan Parkinson was arrested and charged with capital murder in the killing, the department said in a Twitter post.

Shackelford was shot on Jan. 8 at Meriwether Park, 1401 Florida Ave., according to authorities.

Police were called at about 10:10 p.m., after Shackelford, 21, arrived at UAMS Medical Center with at least one gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Mark Edwards.

Shackelford later died, and the shooting was being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.

A primary crime scene was located at Meriwether Park, according to a police report.

Parkinson was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Thursday afternoon, an online inmate roster indicates.