Marriage-pact bill dies in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee Republican lawmaker’s push to create a new marriage contract designed to exclude same-sex couples is dead for this year’s legislative session amid concerns from Republicans and Democrats.

Republican Rep. Tom Leatherwood moved the legislation to summer study with the vote of a House committee Wednesday, effectively killing it for the session expected to conclude within weeks. Critics decried the bill as an effort to circumvent the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling legalizing gay marriage, arguing it could have led to costly legal battles.

The bill also gained national attention because it initially failed to include a minimum age — an omission that opened the door to widespread mockery. Some worry the move helped reinforce stereotypes of Tennessee as backward.

The bill’s sponsors downplayed concerns that the age omission would have resulted in child marriages, but they wound up introducing an amendment setting an age requirement of 18 or older. Supporters argued the measure was needed to give religious officials and others opposed to gay marriage an option that wouldn’t conflict with their beliefs.