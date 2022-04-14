Mayors detail effort to fight crime





Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington and her police department touted a partnership with the city of Little Rock on crime reduction during the last of Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s weekly news conferences inside Little Rock city hall Wednesday.

The two mayors and their police leaders agreed that many of the violent crimes that have occurred in one city involved someone from the other city. Pine Bluff Deputy Police Chief Denise Richardson said the initiative is named 530 after the interstate that links both cities, which are separated by 35 miles.

"We agreed with the basic sentiment that everyone deserves to live in a safe community," Washington said. "When we say that, looking at our future, we focus especially on our young people, for our young people deserve to reach their full potential without the threat of this acquaintance of violence that we are faced with."

Scott has held weekly pressers since Feb. 1, when Little Rock declared community violence a public health emergency. The decree has allowed the city to use additional funding for overtime to provide additional security and hire social workers within its police department, among other initiatives.

As of Wednesday morning, 19 homicides have occurred in the state capital during 2022, while Pine Bluff has recorded nine.

Pine Bluff totaled 30 homicides last year.

Scott said Pine Bluff and Little Rock have been combating crime in "a very collaborative effort both with proactive policing and prevention and intervention efforts to address causes of crime." Little Rock officials have doubled efforts to share information with Pine Bluff Police, Scott added, as both cities take a holistic approach to focus on socio-economic issues that tend to become the root causes of crime.

"In order to decrease crime, we must have that holistic approach," Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey said. "We must address our recent homicides and domestic violence situations. We have to stress the importance of conflict resolution. That is what we're seeing not only in the city of Little Rock but in the city of Pine Bluff and throughout the nation. We have to learn to disagree without resorting to weapons. That's our main focus."

Both police forces have teamed up in trying to solve the Jan. 29 homicide of a Pine Bluff man resulting from a shooting that involved three people in the area of University Avenue and Interstate 630 in Little Rock. Bradford Bankston, 20, was found shot to death in a Toyota Camry that crashed into a utility box on the interstate's westbound ramp. The two other victims were ages 16 and 17.

Bankston's death touched off a string of six shootings that injured 11 people from Jan. 28-31, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Washington said the 530 initiative is "crucial" to her as a former educator. It also comes as public schools in Pine Bluff grapple with issues of student safety from acts of violence and related threats on and off campus.

"Crime is not unique to our communities," Washington said. "It has been a growing challenge across our nation, but we know there are steps we can take to reduce these local incidents."

Washington added that Pine Bluff has some of the same summer youth work programs as in Little Rock as a way to increase youth activities. Both cities are also focused on taking drugs and illegal weapons off the street "very aggressively," she added.

"This is helping to alleviate the criminal activity," Washington remarked. "Building a stronger, more coordinated partnership with Little Rock is crucial to these efforts because our overall goals at the end of the day align, especially since many of the offenders we encounter are associated with criminal activities in Little Rock and vice-versa."

Pine Bluff and Little Rock also partner with 32 other cities across the country in the first phase of a U.S. Drug and Enforcement Agency-led initiative called Operation Overdrive, aimed at combating drug-related violent crime and overdose deaths.

The 530 initiative, Richardson said, is not a tactical effort and does not affect day-to-day travel along the interstate.

"This is an intelligence-driven initiative with dedicated point people in each agency who will be tasked with maintaining its continuity across jurisdictions," Richardson said. "We chose '530' for the name because that is the main access between our two cities. So, the focus is not simply placed on the extraordinary legwork that officers have already been doing in their separate capacities, but the focus is to work toward more fluid sharing in real time."





Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington addresses the media in the rotunda in Little Rock City Hall during Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s weekly public safety update on Wednesday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)





