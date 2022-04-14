MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Glendinning’s triple sparks Naturals

Today’s game

Wichita at NW Arkansas

When 7:05 p.m.

Where Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

Online nwanaturals.com

Pitchers Wichita LHP Drew Parrish (0-0, 9.00 ERA); NW Arkansas RHP Louie Varland (0-0, 7.71 ERA)

Tickets Home Plate Super Premium $14.75; Dugout Super Premium $13.75; Dugout Premium $11.75; 1B/3B Reserved $9.75; Grass Berm/General Admission $8.75.

Promotions It’s Thirsty Thursday: $2 16-ounce Keystone Light beers along with bags of peanuts for $2. Mozzarella sticks and small Coke fountain drinks for $1.

Naturals This Week

TODAY Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY Wichita, 6:05 p.m.

SUNDAY Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

SPRINGDALE -- The fourth time proved the charm for Robbie Glendinning.

After striking out in his first three at-bats, the third baseman clubbed a two-run triple in the bottom of the seventh inning that put Northwest Arkansas up 7-4 on the way to an 8-5 win over Wichita on Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals led 5-4 when Glendinning's big blast provided crucial breathing room against the Wind Surge.

The announced crowd of 2,590 braved windy, chilly conditions but was treated to a 12-hit outburst by Northwest Arkansas. Nick Loftin went 3 for 5 and scored three runs to spark the attack. Michael Massey and Logan Porter added two hits each. Leadoff man Maikel Garcia had three walks.

Reliever Christian Cosby (1-0) got the win, allowing 2 runs on 2 hits in 21/3 innings. He struck out three.

Northwest Arkansas snapped a 2-2 deadlock in the fifth. Loftin singled and scored on Massey's double to the left-center gap. Designated hitter Seuly Matias' single sent Massey to third, and Sebastian Rivero's fielder's choice brought Massey home, making it 4-2.

The lead looked solid as Cosby retired the first five batters he faced. But with one away in the seventh, Wichita's Dashawn Keirsey doubled. Dennis Ortega followed with a home run to left-center, evening the score at 4-4.

The Naturals responded by posting four runs in their half of the seventh. Porter's RBI double capped the rally, scoring Glendinning for an 8-4 edge entering the eighth.

Northwest Arkansas starter Alec Marsh dominated at times. He struck out nine in 4 2/3 innings and retired nine in a row before being lifted after issuing a two-out walk in the fifth. Only a wind-aided two-run home run in the second inning marred his two-hit outing.

Zach Willeman held off the Wind Surge in the final two innings, giving up three hits and a run.

Loftin singled and scored on Matias' sacrifice fly to center, giving the Naturals a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

In the second, Andrew Bechtold's two-run home run put Wichita ahead 2-1. The harmless-looking fly literally received a wind surge, and the ball kept carrying until it floated over the right-field fence.

Northwest Arkansas capitalized on three walks to tie it at 2-2 in the bottom of the inning. Garcia drew a one-out walk with the bases loaded, scoring John Rave. But Loftin popped out and Massey flew out to right, ending the threat.