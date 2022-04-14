Monticello man found guilty of 3 counts of meth distribution

A jury of nine men and three women took less than a half-hour to return triple guilty verdicts in the case of a Drew County man tried in federal court on three counts of methamphetamine distribution.

Ramien "Rambo" Collins, 40, of Monticello, was one of 15 people arrested in 2019 in a federal drug trafficking investigation dubbed Operation "Quack Attack." He was convicted on the three counts on the strength of surveillance videos shown in court that captured Collins selling methamphetamine in three separate controlled buys conducted as part of the investigation.

Collins showed no reaction as U.S. District Judge James M. Moody announced the verdicts, which noted that Collins' conduct had involved 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in each offense. According to the U.S. Attorney's office in Little Rock, Collins -- based on his charges, criminal history and the jury's verdict -- faces a statutory minimum sentence of 10 years to life imprisonment, and an anticipated recommended sentencing range of 360 months to life in federal prison.

Additionally, Collins could be fined up to $10,000,000 and be ordered to serve between five years and life on supervised release after he leaves prison.

Testimony presented during the one-day trial established that in 2018 the FBI developed a confidential informant who was being supplied with multiple pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine by Collins. The informant then made three purchases directly from Collins three different times -- one-quarter pound of methamphetamine Sept. 12 and Sept. 26, and three ounces of methamphetamine Nov. 7.

At trial the jury heard evidence that Collins had been convicted previously of a federal drug trafficking crime and was on federal supervised release when he was selling methamphetamine in 2018.

The investigation into Collins was part of the larger "Quack Attack" operation, during which investigators conducted 58 controlled purchases of drugs and executed two search warrants. Authorities seized more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 229 grams of cocaine, 200 grams of crack cocaine, 128 grams of marijuana and six firearms, as well as almost $17,000 in cash as a result of the investigation.

The investigation into Collins was conducted by the FBI, the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force and the Arkansas State Police. The case was prosecuted by assistant U.S attorneys Julie Peters and Chris Givens.