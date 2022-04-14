



• A Netflix documentary about Jennifer Lopez titled "Halftime" will kick off the 21st Tribeca Festival in New York, it was announced Wednesday. While Tribeca has traditionally been held in the spring, this year it shifts to the summer -- June 8-19. Organizers said "Halftime," which will debut June 14 on Netflix, follows Lopez "as she reflects on her milestones and evolution as an artist and navigates the second half of her career." In 2020, Lopez hosted the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira. The Bronx native recently suggested that she and Ben Affleck are engaged. A video posted on her members-only fan newsletter showed Lopez gazing at a large green ring on her left hand. Director Amanda Micheli said it's "so fitting to be celebrating this critical milestone in Jennifer's life and career just miles from where she grew up. To have the opportunity to share this film on the big screen with a New York audience is a dream come true."

• Timekeeping isn't Rihanna's strong suit, and that goes for the pregnancy she's been sharing with the world as well. "Planning? I wouldn't say planning," she told Vogue about her upcoming motherhood. "But certainly not planning against it. I don't know when I ovulate ... . We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test." Now in her third trimester, the music star and fashion and beauty mogul hasn't exactly been hiding under a maternity tent since she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky announced they were expecting in late January via a wintry New York street photo shoot. Since then, she's made the fashion-week rounds in Milan and Paris wearing a range of belly-bearing couture. If it's not something she would have put on pre-pregnancy, Rihanna said, it's not something on her list now. "My body is doing incredible things right now, and I'm not going to be ashamed of that," she said. "This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?" The Vogue cover interview, out this week, has 34-year-old Rihanna in a lacy red Alaia bodysuit and long gloves. It's just one of the numerous rule-breaking designer looks she's been wearing in celebration of her bump. So how is she feeling about the next part, where she actually gives birth and scheduling possibly kicks in? Rihanna wishes all her closest loved ones could be in the room, but that seems unlikely under covid-19 rules. "Maybe I'll just have a party bus parked outside or something," she said. And what frightens her the most? "Postpartum depression. Will I feel out of control emotionally? Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me."





Rihanna appears at a Dior fashion show in Paris on March 1. (AP/Invision/Vianney Le Caer)





