



PayPal's Rainey set to be Walmart's CFO

Walmart Inc. has hired a PayPal executive to replace outgoing Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs.

John Rainey is currently PayPal's CFO and executive vice president of global customer operations. He will move into his role as Walmart's CFO on June 6, the company said Tuesday.

Biggs revealed in November his plans to leave the company. He will stay on as an adviser until Jan. 31, 2023.

Rainey also serves on Nasdaq's board of directors, where he is chairman of the finance committee and a member of the audit committee.

Walmart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said in a news release that Rainey has a "record of leading change at scale in customer service organizations."

"I'm confident that John's mix of financial and digital acumen, coupled with his experience leading finance in complex, highly competitive industries, will help us deliver for our customers and shareholders as we continue to transform our company," McMillon said.

-- Serenah McKay

Dillard's chief earns $1.4 million in '21

Dillard's Inc.'s chief executive earned $1.4 million in fiscal 2021, according to a government filing.

That's about 420 times the median salary of a Dillard's store employee, the company said in a disclosure required by law.

The Little Rock-based department store chain filed its annual proxy statement on April 8 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dillard's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William Dillard II earned a base salary of $1.07 million, plus $63,300 in stock awards and $273,096 in other income.

Alex Dillard, the company's president, also earned $1.4 million. Executive vice presidents Mike Dillard and Drue Matheny earned $945,419 and $915,647, respectively. Senior vice presidents Chris Johnson and Phillip Watts earned $762,156 and $673,278, respectively.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette follows a formula developed by The Associated Press that reflects amounts identified in proxy statements that are actually paid to executives. It excludes change in pension value and deferred compensation earnings.

-- Serenah McKay

Index jumps 17.59 for 775.67 closing

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 775.67, up 17.59.

"Equities shrugged off a higher than expected PPI report for March and focused instead on falling yields in the 2-year Treasuries as the S&P 500 gained more than 1%, led by the consumer discretionary and information technology sectors while the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite gained more than 2%," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.



