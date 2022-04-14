Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Spencer Peterson, 51, of 8542 Pine Ridge in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Peterson was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Gentry

• Nathan Norton, 24, of 3800 Broomfield Road in Gentry, was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery. Norton was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Saxton Kerong, 23, of 1100 N. Pleasant St. B105 in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Kerong was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Sasha Dart, 32, of 622 E. Main St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Dart was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.